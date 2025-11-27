Chanyeol: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chanyeol

November 27, 1992

Seoul, South Korea

33 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Chanyeol?

Park Chan-yeol is a South Korean rapper and singer known for his captivating stage presence and deep, resonant voice. As a prominent member of the popular boy group EXO, he has earned global recognition for his musical talents.

He burst into the public eye with EXO’s 2012 debut, quickly becoming a fan favorite. His versatility as a musician, actor, and songwriter solidified his widespread appeal, and he is often called the “Happy Virus” by fans.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Park Chan-yeol developed an early passion for music after watching the film School of Rock in elementary school, which led him to learn the drums. His older sister, Park Yoo-ra, was a news announcer, highlighting a family connection to public life.

Chanyeol attended Hyundai High School and later enrolled in a private acting institution at 16 before joining SM Entertainment in 2008. He pursued higher education at Kyung Hee Cyber University, studying Business Administration, and continued with graduate studies in interior design at Inha University.

Notable Relationships

Park Chan-yeol’s personal life is largely kept private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships or marriages. Earlier in his career, he expressed an ideal type of partner who is cute, smiles often, and is sincere.

He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners. Chanyeol remains focused on his music and acting career, sharing his successes with his family and close friends.

Career Highlights

Park Chan-yeol’s career launched with the acclaimed K-pop group EXO in 2012, where he quickly became known for his powerful rap verses and songwriting contributions. He co-wrote lyrics for multiple EXO tracks, including “Promise” and “Heaven,” showcasing his versatile artistic depth.

Beyond group activities, Chanyeol expanded his profile into acting, starring in films like So I Married an Anti-fan and The Box, and television dramas such as EXO Next Door and Memories of the Alhambra. He also officially debuted as a soloist in 2024 with his first extended play, Black Out.

To date, Chanyeol has garnered multiple awards, including Top Chinese Music Awards for Most Popular Foreign Idol and Asia OST Popularity for “Stay With Me,” cementing his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Signature Quote

“Enjoy Yourself.”

