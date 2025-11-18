Person Says Millennials Can’t Afford Kids As Government Treats Them Like Livestock, Goes Viral

As inflation is skyrocketing, the cost of living has become quite a pain to bear. Now imagine being parents and raising kids when your funds can’t even properly take care of you. Sounds like a massive challenge, doesn’t it?
But wait, don’t listen to me, because this TikToker explained it too perfectly, so it’s better if you hear it directly from them. Their input on why millennials are refraining from having kids went viral with over 1.9 million views! And their perspective also raised tons of questions among netizens who couldn’t help but agree with them.
The TikToker in this video claimed that it’s glaringly obvious why millennials aren’t having kids and the government is just pretending not to know why
They said the economy, baby formula and diaper companies are to blame, including the high cost of living and lack of maternity leave in the US
The poster of the video, jimmyego, claimed that the government is just pretending not to know why millennials aren’t having kids because the answer is glaringly obvious. They stated that the real culprit is the economy and the government in cahoots. And factors like the cost of groceries, the cost and availability of baby formula, the cost of diapers, the cost of child care, and the cost of giving birth are to be held responsible.
They also backed up their statement with statistics and a staggering amount that millennials can’t afford, which is needed for giving birth. And the expense just doesn’t stop after birth, as many other aspects pop up for which parents need money to secure and ensure the good health of their kids.
As per Business Insider, parents could spend around $26,000 to care for one kid in 2024. Now, take your time to digest that amount and just think of how much salary a millennial would need to care for a child. Well, in the US, the average annual salary amounts to $59,428, and if most of it drains away for their kids, how are they going to cover their own expenses?
They also claimed that the government views and treats millennials as livestock, which is why they refuse to have kids
Another factor that the original poster (OP) commented on is how people born poor stay poor and the vicious cycle just continues. Well, there’s definitely truth in that, as research has also proven that poverty is a generational pattern.
They also said that people have tried to get out of poverty and pursue education, but sadly, even this path tends to be a no-go as the jobs that they studied for are no longer there or already taken. It has been observed that 22% of Americans worry that technology will make their job obsolete, and it’s honestly quite a scary thought, isn’t it?
And OP brought up the topic of maternity leave, which is also another issue in the US. Believe it or not, it has been stated that under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), depending upon the company size, American employers are not required to offer paid parental leave to mothers or fathers. And just like the poster states, this impacts the health of the mothers after a C-section as they choose to work due to low wages.
It all does sound like a miserable circle that has no end! No wonder this video went viral and garnered so much attention as people were able to relate to the TikToker.
Looking at all the essential points that they pointed out, it became more and more painful to keep watching the video. But as sad as it all sounds, it’s all true, right from children’s mental health being impacted as parents are constantly working to working-class millennials having difficulty even owning houses.
Alas, all anyone can do is try their best to improve this bleak situation, but whether it would come to any fruition, no one can really say. Don’t you think so, too? Were you able to connect with any of the statements that the millennial TikToker made in their video? Please don’t hesitate to type away your thoughts in the comments, because if you can’t improve your situation, you can at least talk about it openly!
Folks online agreed with them and many opened up about their experiences related to inflation, the terrible economy, and the incredibly high cost of living
