Change One Life Cat Sanctuary: After A Decade Of Caring For Homeless Cats, We Need Your Help

by

Rescue kitties at Change One Life Cat Sanctuary are at risk of losing their home. Most of our rescues have been in the Sanctuary for 10+ years, and are in their senior years thus requiring special care. Without any help, they will end up homeless and now we’re quickly running out of food and meds for them and don’t have any money left to pay rent/utilities. Can you help us? Please click on the More Info link below to visit our crowdfunding page and learn more about us!

More info: bit.ly | projectchangeonelife.org | Instagram | Facebook

All Sanctuary residents are now 7+ years old

Most of them are in their senior years

Some of the rescues suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and stomatitis

They are about to lose their home, can you help them?

Without any help, all our rescues will end up homeless again!

If you cannot donate, could you please help share this post?

