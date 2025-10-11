Woman Can’t Believe Her Name Is What’s Keeping Her From Getting Hired, Left Baffled After Learning The Truth

Finding a job is hard enough as it is. But these days, it feels more challenging than ever. Between endless competition, AI screenings, and even fake listings, the process can feel impossible. Honestly, winning the lottery almost sounds more realistic.
One woman found herself in this exact situation after spending 6 months applying for work and facing more than 150 rejections. Heartbroken and hopeless, she didn’t know what else to try—until she changed her foreign-sounding name to a more “white” one. And just like that, the interviews started coming in.
Shocked that it actually worked, she turned to Reddit to share her experience. Read her full story below.
After 6 months of job hunting and more than 150 rejections, the woman felt hopeless
But as soon as she decided to change her name on applications, the interviews finally started coming through
Research confirms that the sound of your name can decide if you’ll get a job
If you feel like it’s impossible to find a job these days, you’re not imagining things. Job seekers are reporting that their current search feels even more difficult than the last, and the state of the market is making it nearly impossible to secure an opportunity.
But if you’re a person of color or come from a foreign background, chances are your hunt is going to be even more difficult. And this isn’t just shown by the woman in the story above, it’s something research confirms as well.
A 2024 working paper from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Chicago tested this exact issue by sending out 83,000 fake applications for 11,000 entry-level jobs at Fortune 500 companies.
The study focused on how applicants with white-sounding names were treated compared to those with Black names. Applicants with names such as Brad and Greg were up against Darnell and Lamar. Amanda and Kristen competed for jobs with Ebony and Latoya.
The results were striking. White applicants were called back around 9% more often, and at some companies the gap rose to nearly 24%.
What researchers also found was that some firms called back Black applicants considerably less, while at others, names played little to no role in the process. Auto dealers and car part retailers ranked worst, while companies like Charter/Spectrum, Dr. Pepper, Kroger, and Avis-Budget showed far smaller differences, suggesting fairer outcomes.
Dorianne St Fleur, a career coach and workplace consultant, said she wasn’t surprised by the findings showing fewer callbacks for presumed Black applicants at some companies.
“I know the study focused on entry-level positions. Unfortunately it doesn’t stop there. I’ve seen it throughout the organization all the way up into the C-suite,” she told NPR.
St Fleur, who primarily coaches women of color, added that many of her clients have the right credentials and experience for certain jobs but still aren’t being hired.
“They are sending out dozens, hundreds of resumes and receiving nothing back,” she said.
But St Fleur said she often tells her job-seeking clients that it’s not their fault that they aren’t getting called back for open positions they believe they’re qualified for.
“The fact that you’re not getting callbacks does not mean you suck, you’re not a good worker, you don’t deserve this thing,” she said. “It’s just the nature of the systemic forces at play, and this is what we have to deal with.”
It’s fortunate that the woman in the story was able to find a workaround, and changing her name helped her finally land a role. But knowing this is what it took is deeply troubling.
Her experience, together with the research, is a reminder of the reality so many face today. And it shows that real action is needed, because no one should have to alter who they are just to get a fair chance at work.
Readers felt sorry the author had to go through this, but showed just how common the experience is by sharing similar stories
