Chalk Drawings Come To Life

by

When it comes to taking pictures of my family, I always like to try something a little bit different.

This time, I drew a chalk scene, had my family member lie down and then I stood on a chair above them to take these fun photos.

My wife

Can you tell she used to be a ballerina? This one was an easy one to draw, it’s really all in the positioning. I just love her expression and how her hair looks like it’s blowing.

My son

Well he might not be able to dunk a basketball yet, but this drawing allowed him to suspend reality for a moment.

Me

I thought I would jump in on the action.

My wife

These simple angel wings really gave this picture a beautiful look.

My other son

Who says Batman can’t fly? I think the cape really makes this shot.

Patrick Penrose
