Chalk Drawings Come To Life

When it comes to taking pictures of my family, I always like to try something a little bit different.
This time, I drew a chalk scene, had my family member lie down and then I stood on a chair above them to take these fun photos.
My wife
Can you tell she used to be a ballerina? This one was an easy one to draw, it’s really all in the positioning. I just love her expression and how her hair looks like it’s blowing.
My son
Well he might not be able to dunk a basketball yet, but this drawing allowed him to suspend reality for a moment.
Me
I thought I would jump in on the action.
My wife
These simple angel wings really gave this picture a beautiful look.
My other son
Who says Batman can’t fly? I think the cape really makes this shot.
