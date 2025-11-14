Doctor Tries Answering What He’d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

by

There have been plenty of good stories that emerged from #medtwitter. And this one is no exception. Only it’s a bit… imaginary. But hey, if there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s going all analytical into the intricate and mysterious workings of fantasy scenarios.

Recently, Fred Wu, MD, challenged medical professionals to figure out how to treat a centaur — yeah, the half-human, half-horse mythical beast — who’s having a heart attack. His thread eventually spiraled into a hilariously in-depth discussion and went viral precisely because of that. Enjoy!

More info: Twitter

One doctor had a very important question for his colleagues

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

A fellow doctor quickly kicked off the debate

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: efunkEM

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: efunkEM

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: efunkEM

However, it turned out to be quite difficult

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

According to Greek Myths & Greek Mythology, the centaurs’ father was one of Ares’ sons, Ixion. He killed the father of his wife, but Zeus took pity of him and eventually forgave him. However, in the process of doing so, Zeus decided to test him, creating a replica of Hera and sending it to Ixion. After being tricked, Ixion tried to seduce the woman. The result of their mating was the monstrous children that we call centaurs.

There are other versions about the origins of the centaurs. One of them says that their father was Centaurus, who was not very well reputed among men and Gods. He was believed to be the son of God Apollo.

After the thread went viral, other medical professionals joined the discussion

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: emergency_CNS

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: emergency_CNS

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: sk1897

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: DrEvel1

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: walker_md

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: Sleepy_Suz

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: Jadeinnm

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Finally, a solution was found

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: drandrewsharp

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Image credits: FredWuMD

Centaurs had a really bad reputation in Greek myths and mythology, mostly because of their violence towards women and other people.

Numerous myths and stories depict centaurs assaulting women in Greek mythology. One of these stories mentions a centaur named Nessus who tried to rape Heracles’ wife, Deianeira. However, the woman not only managed to defend herself, but she killed the centaur as well.

Here’s what people said about the mental exercise

Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
Doctor Tries Answering What He&#8217;d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Flowery Windows
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2020
This Premature Baby Who Had No Visitors For Five Months During Hospital Stay Gets Adopted By Her Nurse
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
6 Actresses Famous for Playing Dark, Twisted Characters
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Seeking Sister Wife”
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2018
Why Into the Badlands’ Cressida is One of the Coolest Characters on TV
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.