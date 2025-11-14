Doctor Tries Answering What He’d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread

There have been plenty of good stories that emerged from #medtwitter. And this one is no exception. Only it’s a bit… imaginary. But hey, if there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s going all analytical into the intricate and mysterious workings of fantasy scenarios.
Recently, Fred Wu, MD, challenged medical professionals to figure out how to treat a centaur — yeah, the half-human, half-horse mythical beast — who’s having a heart attack. His thread eventually spiraled into a hilariously in-depth discussion and went viral precisely because of that. Enjoy!
One doctor had a very important question for his colleagues
A fellow doctor quickly kicked off the debate
However, it turned out to be quite difficult
According to Greek Myths & Greek Mythology, the centaurs’ father was one of Ares’ sons, Ixion. He killed the father of his wife, but Zeus took pity of him and eventually forgave him. However, in the process of doing so, Zeus decided to test him, creating a replica of Hera and sending it to Ixion. After being tricked, Ixion tried to seduce the woman. The result of their mating was the monstrous children that we call centaurs.
There are other versions about the origins of the centaurs. One of them says that their father was Centaurus, who was not very well reputed among men and Gods. He was believed to be the son of God Apollo.
After the thread went viral, other medical professionals joined the discussion
Finally, a solution was found
Centaurs had a really bad reputation in Greek myths and mythology, mostly because of their violence towards women and other people.
Numerous myths and stories depict centaurs assaulting women in Greek mythology. One of these stories mentions a centaur named Nessus who tried to rape Heracles’ wife, Deianeira. However, the woman not only managed to defend herself, but she killed the centaur as well.
Here’s what people said about the mental exercise
