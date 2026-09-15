37 Photoshop Fails That Embarrassingly Exposed Celebrities

Let’s be real: we all know better than to believe everything we see online, especially when there are so many ways to bend, polish, or outright fabricate what appears on our screens. News can be fake, the grid is just a highlight reel, and AI can even do hands now. Editing photos has never been easier, either, since we no longer need fancy software or professional skills to plump, warp, smooth, and beautify almost anything—often in just a few taps.
Celebrities, of course, are no strangers to a little digital enhancement. Their images have been tweaked, blurred, and blended for years. But with so many images being polished to perfection, there are bound to be some that miss the mark spectacularly. From warped backgrounds and mysteriously missing body parts to proportions that simply don’t add up, here are some of the times celebrity Photoshop went horribly wrong.
#1 Kris Jenner
Image source: krisjenner
#2 Khloe Kardashian And Her Unusually Big Hand
Image source: instagram.com
#3 Zendaya Pointed Out That Her Photo Was Edited By The Magazine, Which Later On They Fixed. Edited vs. Unedited
Image source: zendaya
On the one hand, it’s not difficult to understand why celebrities would feel compelled to edit their photos. Dealing with public scrutiny over their bodies seems to be an unfortunate but inevitable part of the job. Although many of us (hopefully) know better, some people still seem to feel that the limelight stars occupy gives them license to comment on their appearance—whether they’re speculating about their weight, how “well” they’re aging, or what cosmetic procedures they think they’ve had. Ariana Grande perhaps described it best, comparing being in the spotlight to being “a specimen in a petri dish.”
#4 Kourtney Kardashian’s Hand
Image source: khloekardashian
#5 Emily Ratajkowski
Image source: emrata
#6 Britney Spears’ Warped Chest Of Drawers
Image source: britneyspears
So yes, we can perhaps understand a celebrity’s impulse to edit their photos. We all want to put our best face forward when we’re representing ourselves online, and we all know how brutal the internet can be. But all this tweaking comes at a cost, too. After all, celebrities are people many of us look up to and try to emulate, so what they present as their “best” selves can influence what the rest of us come to see as desirable (whether it’s anatomically possible or not). And that’s a pretty impossible standard to try to live up to.
#7 Selena Gomez’s Curvy Door Frame
Image source: selenagomez
#8 Differences Between The Original Footage Of The Reality Show Keeping Up With The Kardashians And The Photo She Posted On Her Instagram Account
Image source: khloekardashian
#9 Lindsay Lohan’s Photoshop Fail
Image source: lindsaylohan
A study published in Clinical Neuropsychiatry in 2025 discusses “beauty standards mimicry”—the practice of imitating the appearance of celebrities and influencers—as one of the ways social media can contribute to perpetuating an “unrealistic portrayal of beauty.” And when the celebrities and influencers we’re looking up to are also using filters and editing tools to enhance those appearances, it’s hardly surprising that this can influence how people perceive their own natural features, leaving those who don’t fit the mold feeling inadequate.
#10 The Heavy Airbrushing Used In This John Mayer’s Instagram Picture
Image source: johnmayer
#11 The Famous Mercy Aigbe Adeoti’s Pillar-Bending Picture
Image source: realmercyaigbe
#12 Alicia Vikander. What’s Up With Her Neck?
Image source: imdb
It’s been documented that people who are unhappy with their bodies are more likely to compare themselves unfavorably to the images they see online, which can only deepen that dissatisfaction. And then, it seems, the cycle repeats itself: the same study found that greater body dissatisfaction was associated with a greater likelihood of manipulating one’s own photos in an attempt to conform to the beauty standards they encounter online.
#13 Kim Kardashian’s No Belly Button
Image source: kimkardashian
#14 Miranda Kerr
Image source: mirandakerr
#15 Madonna Called Out For Photoshopping Her Face Onto A Fan’s Body
Image source: ameliagoldie
What’s interesting about this is that the relationship isn’t quite as straightforward as you might expect. The study also found that people who were more dissatisfied with their bodies were more likely to judge other people’s images as digitally retouched—even sometimes mistaking natural photos for edited ones. In other words, the more uneasy people felt about their own appearance, the more likely they were to suspect that everyone else was getting a little digital assistance in sprucing up their photos, too.
#16 Siew Pui Yi. Bus Seat Bends With Her Body
Image source: instagram.com
#17 Newt Gingrich’s Wife Has Heavily Photoshopped Herself But Not Him
Image source: pezko
#18 Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna. Warped, Curvy Doors And Tiled Floors
Image source: kimkardashian
Sure, a compilation of celebrity Photoshop fails isn’t likely to change the way we think about beauty standards. But there’s still something satisfying about witnessing the illusion slip. And unlike the retouching people only suspect, these are the fails where the evidence is pretty hard to deny—it’s right there on the screen: a bulge in the background next to a suspiciously snatched waist, some seriously long fingers, or a pose that just isn’t how actual bodies work.
#19 Chloe Ferry. The Window Frame Behind Her
Image source: chloegshore1
#20 Meghan Trainor Realized Her Hips Had Been Altered Without Her Permission In Her “Me Too” Music Video
Image source: meghantrainor
#21 Keira Knightley. Promotional Poster For King Arthur
Image source: anon
Some are just plain awkward, while others are funny for how ridiculous they are, leaving you to wonder whether it’s delusion, audacity, or just really shoddy editing. Whatever the case, they’re proof that the “flawless” images we’re quietly measuring ourselves against are rarely as effortless as they look. That kind of perfection was never real to begin with—even if some of us won’t stop chasing it.
#22 Jeana Keough
Image source: jeanakeough
#23 Abby Lee Miller’s Face Filter On Nph
Image source: therealabbylee
#24 Jenelle Evans Recent Butt Photoshop Fail
Image source: Jenelle Evans
#25 When Khloe Kardashian Face Tuned Her Cat
Image source: Neat_Ad9604
#26 Lindsay Lohan. Stairs Are Bending In An Unnatural Way
Image source: dreambringer6
#27 Kim Kardashian
Image source: instagram.com
#28 Beyoncé
Image source: beyonce
#29 Beyoncé’s Wonky Wine Glass
Image source: beyonce
#30 Britney Spears Photoshopped Her Waist To Make It Look Slimmer And Then Forgot To Edit The Pool Tiles Back In
Image source: britneyspears
#31 Take A Look At The Mirror Reflection In This Fiza’s Instagram Selfie
Image source: soniaxfyza
#32 Paula Abdul Facetuning Herself Into A 12 Year Old. At Least Try To Make It Believable!
Image source: paulaabdul
#33 Lauren Goodger Has Been Accused Of Photoshopping A Childhood
Image source: laurengoodger
#34 Phaedra Parks With Nicki Minaj Is So Bad
Image source: merlotbarbie
#35 Tana Mongeau
Image source: tanamongeau
#36 Avril On The Cover Of ‘Maxim’ Magazine In November 2010
Image source: avrillavigneworlduk
#37 Why That Fireplace Is Bending. Sofia Vargara
Image source: sofiavergara
Follow Us