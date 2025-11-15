Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Since celebrities are people too, as such, they love celebrating Halloween as much as everyone else—with costumes that leave everyone’s jaws hanging.

Many famous people partook in the fun and exciting Halloween tradition to dress up as someone else for a change and went all out, as if there was a prize. There probably is. In the form of internet karma. Whoa, getting side-tracked!

Anywho, social media is chock-full of celebrity costumes from 2021’s Halloween weekend, so Bored Panda brings you some of the finest of them with a curated list, which you can find below.

And hey, since you’re down there, why not vote and comment on the costumes you loved the most, and share with us how you celebrated Halloween this year in the comment section below!

#1 Janelle Monáe As The Grinch

Image source: janellemonae

#2 Ariana Grande As The Creature From Creature From The Black Lagoon

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: arianagrande

#3 Harry Styles As Dorothy From The Wizard Of Oz

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: harrystyles

#4 Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom As A Covid Vaccine And Dr. Dilf

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: katyperry

#5 Trevor Noah As The Weeknd

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: trevornoah

#6 Alessia Cara As Amy Winehouse

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: alessiasmusic

#7 Steve Buscemi As Lenny Wosniak

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: debrawexler

#8 Lizzo As Baby Yoda, Aka Grogu, From The Mandalorian

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: lizzobeeating

#9 Doja Cat As Ms. Bellum From The Power Puff Girls

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: dojacat / blaircaldwell

#10 Lebron James As Freddy Krueger

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: kingjames

#11 Hailey Bieber As Britney Spears

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: haileybieber

#12 Camila Mendes And Madelaine Petsch As Velma And Daphne From Scooby-Doo

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: camimendes

#13 Cardi B As Morticia Addams

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: iamcardib

#14 Mindy Kaling As A Strawberry

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: mindykaling

#15 Kendall Jenner As The Martian Girl From Mars Attacks

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: kendalljenner

#16 Taylor Swift As A Squirrel

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: taylorswift

#17 Shawn Mendes As A Dead Mariarchi (Feat. Camilla Cabello)

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: shawnmendes

#18 Lil Nas X As Seth Powers From Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: lilnasx

#19 Lisa From Blackpink As The Doll From Squid Game

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: lalalalisa_m

#20 Jade Thirlwall And Jordan Stephens As Marge Simpson And Sideshow Bob

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: jadethirlwall

#21 Madonna As Harley Quinn

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: madonna

#22 Saweetie As Halle Berry’s Catwoman

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: saweetie

#23 Bebe Rexha As Anna Nicole Smith

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: beberexha

#24 Victoria Justice As A Skeleton

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: victoriajustice

#25 Winnie Harlow As Cheetara From Thunder Cats

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: winnieharlow

#26 Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner As Paolo And Isabella From The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: joejonas

#27 Chloe Bailey As Lola From Shark Tale

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: chloebailey

#28 Rebel Wilson As A Contestant On Squid Game

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: rebelwilson

#29 Cole Sprouse As Eren From Attack On Titan

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: colesprouse

#30 Charli D’amelio As Alice In Wonderland

Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Image source: charlidamelio

