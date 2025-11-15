Here Are 30 Of The Best Celeb Costumes From 2021’s Halloween

Since celebrities are people too, as such, they love celebrating Halloween as much as everyone else—with costumes that leave everyone’s jaws hanging.
Many famous people partook in the fun and exciting Halloween tradition to dress up as someone else for a change and went all out, as if there was a prize. There probably is. In the form of internet karma. Whoa, getting side-tracked!
Anywho, social media is chock-full of celebrity costumes from 2021’s Halloween weekend, so Bored Panda brings you some of the finest of them with a curated list, which you can find below.
#1 Janelle Monáe As The Grinch
Image source: janellemonae
#2 Ariana Grande As The Creature From Creature From The Black Lagoon
Image source: arianagrande
#3 Harry Styles As Dorothy From The Wizard Of Oz
Image source: harrystyles
#4 Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom As A Covid Vaccine And Dr. Dilf
Image source: katyperry
#5 Trevor Noah As The Weeknd
Image source: trevornoah
#6 Alessia Cara As Amy Winehouse
Image source: alessiasmusic
#7 Steve Buscemi As Lenny Wosniak
Image source: debrawexler
#8 Lizzo As Baby Yoda, Aka Grogu, From The Mandalorian
Image source: lizzobeeating
#9 Doja Cat As Ms. Bellum From The Power Puff Girls
Image source: dojacat / blaircaldwell
#10 Lebron James As Freddy Krueger
Image source: kingjames
#11 Hailey Bieber As Britney Spears
Image source: haileybieber
#12 Camila Mendes And Madelaine Petsch As Velma And Daphne From Scooby-Doo
Image source: camimendes
#13 Cardi B As Morticia Addams
Image source: iamcardib
#14 Mindy Kaling As A Strawberry
Image source: mindykaling
#15 Kendall Jenner As The Martian Girl From Mars Attacks
Image source: kendalljenner
#16 Taylor Swift As A Squirrel
Image source: taylorswift
#17 Shawn Mendes As A Dead Mariarchi (Feat. Camilla Cabello)
Image source: shawnmendes
#18 Lil Nas X As Seth Powers From Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
Image source: lilnasx
#19 Lisa From Blackpink As The Doll From Squid Game
Image source: lalalalisa_m
#20 Jade Thirlwall And Jordan Stephens As Marge Simpson And Sideshow Bob
Image source: jadethirlwall
#21 Madonna As Harley Quinn
Image source: madonna
#22 Saweetie As Halle Berry’s Catwoman
Image source: saweetie
#23 Bebe Rexha As Anna Nicole Smith
Image source: beberexha
#24 Victoria Justice As A Skeleton
Image source: victoriajustice
#25 Winnie Harlow As Cheetara From Thunder Cats
Image source: winnieharlow
#26 Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner As Paolo And Isabella From The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Image source: joejonas
#27 Chloe Bailey As Lola From Shark Tale
Image source: chloebailey
#28 Rebel Wilson As A Contestant On Squid Game
Image source: rebelwilson
#29 Cole Sprouse As Eren From Attack On Titan
Image source: colesprouse
#30 Charli D’amelio As Alice In Wonderland
Image source: charlidamelio
