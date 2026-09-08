Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 8, 2026

Happy birthday to Pink, Wiz Khalifa, and Martin Freeman! September 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Pink, 47
With a distinctive raspy voice and acrobatic stage presence, American singer-songwriter Pink was born Alecia Beth Moore on September 8, 1979. She rose to global fame with hits like “Get the Party Started” and her powerful live performances.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming an international pop star, Pink once worked at McDonald’s as a drive-through girl.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Rapper and Actor Wiz Khalifa, 39
An American rapper and singer-songwriter, Wiz Khalifa emerged from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to become a global hip-hop icon known for his distinctive vocal style and influential persona. Wiz Khalifa first gained widespread recognition with his chart-topping anthem “Black and Yellow.” He later achieved massive international success with “See You Again,” a tribute song from the Furious 7 movie soundtrack.
Little-known fact:
His stage name “Wiz” is a shortened version of “wisdom,” a nickname he received as a young boy for being good at everything he tried.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 English Actor Martin Freeman, 55
Celebrated for his unassuming charm, English actor Martin Freeman rose to global fame with his portrayal of Tim Canterbury in The Office. He further captivated audiences as Dr. John Watson in the series Sherlock and as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy, securing multiple prestigious awards. Freeman also contributes to the acclaimed comedy series Breeders as a creator and executive producer.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Martin Freeman was a highly ranked junior squash player in the UK, showcasing an early competitive spirit.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor, Director, Producer, Screenwriter, and Wrestler David Arquette, 55
Renowned for embodying iconic characters, American actor and producer David Arquette first charmed audiences as Deputy Dewey Riley in the beloved Scream franchise. Beyond his horror success, he has explored diverse roles in films like Never Been Kissed, engaged in professional wrestling, and pursued directing and producing. He is the youngest of five acting siblings.
Little-known fact:
David Arquette is part owner of the Bootsy Bellows nightclub, which was named after his mother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor and Singer Gaten Matarazzo, 24
Known for his infectious personality and engaging performances, American actor Gaetano John Matarazzo III achieved global recognition as Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. He seamlessly blends humor with heartfelt moments, captivating audiences worldwide. Matarazzo also boasts a robust career in Broadway musicals, showcasing his vocal talents on stage.
Little-known fact:
Gaetano John Matarazzo III was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, a genetic condition that was written into his Stranger Things character.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actress and Television Personality Brooke Burke, 55
An American television personality and fitness expert, Brooke Lisa Burke rose to prominence as the vivacious host of E! Network’s travel series Wild On! Burke then cemented her status by winning the seventh season of “Dancing with the Stars” and later serving as its co-host.
She has also ventured into fitness entrepreneurship with her “Brooke Burke Body” app and authored The Naked Mom, reflecting a diverse career in media and wellness.
Little-known fact:
Brooke Burke was a playable character in the early 2000s video games Need for Speed: Underground 2 and PocketBike Racer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Politician Bernie Sanders, 85
Driven by a lifelong commitment to social justice, Bernie Sanders is an American politician and activist, known for his decades of public service. He has championed progressive causes in the US House of Representatives and as a U.S. Senator for Vermont. Sanders also captivated millions during his influential presidential campaigns.
Little-known fact:
Before his career in politics, he worked as a carpenter and freelance journalist in Vermont.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 45
A charming American actor and director, Jonathan Taylor Thomas gained immense popularity in the 1990s as a beloved child star. He is celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Randy Taylor on the hit series Home Improvement and for voicing Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King. After stepping away from the spotlight, Thomas pursued higher education, attending Harvard and Columbia Universities.
Little-known fact:
Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been a vegetarian since he was four years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 English Actress Emma Laird, 28
English actress Emma Laird rose to prominence with her compelling performance in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. She is recognized for her diverse roles in films such as A Haunting in Venice and The Brutalist, alongside her earlier career as a successful model.
Little-known fact:
Emma Laird once sold her house to fund her acting classes, demonstrating her commitment to the craft.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 British Vlogger Joe Sugg, 35
With a charming online presence, British YouTuber and actor Joe Sugg rose to fame for his relatable comedy and engaging vlogs on the ThatcherJoe channel. He later captivated a wider audience as a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing. Sugg has since ventured into acting on stage and television, and is also a graphic novelist.
Little-known fact:
Before his YouTube career, Joe Sugg trained and worked as an apprentice roof thatcher.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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