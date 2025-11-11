Celebrate The 31st Birthday Of Studio Ghibli With These 73 Wallpapers For Smartphones

Studio Ghibli, dare we say, is the most famous anime movie studio ever. Created by Hayao Miyazaki in 1985, it has released many of the genre-shaping animation films. It’s glory started with “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” and later on, with ‘Spirited Away’ the studio has even won an Oscar. And, to this day, it is the only non-English language film to win the Best Animated Feature award.

Now, if you are not entirely familiar with these anime legends, we have a couple of interesting facts about them. All of the Studio Ghibli movies were created without clear scripts, as Miyazaki likes to unfold his stories as they go, since, in his words ‘scripts takes too much time.’ Studio Ghibli characters are all hand-drawn, and if the Studio uses CGI, it is never more then 10% of the finished movie material. And the only way the international distributors can get a hold of Miyazaki’s movies is to take them ‘as is.’ No cuts or any other kind of alterations are allowed. And none of the distributing companies, even Disney, dare to say ‘No’ to these rules and honors the genius creators wishes.

Some time ago we did a post with the best Studio Ghibli wallpapers for your PC, and this time, we have compiled the best phone wallpapers with the loveable Miyazaki’s creations. From Totoro to Howl’s Moving Castle, you will find all of the legendary anime characters here.

#1 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#2 My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Princess Mononoke

Image source: artsymaria

#4 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Hayao Miyazaki Art Portrait

Image source: c3nmt

#6 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#9 My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Laputa: Castle In The Sky

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#19 When Marnie Was There

#20 From Up On Poppy Hill

Image source: amazon.com

#21 The Secret World Of Arrietty

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#23 My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Porco Rosso

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Laputa: Castle In The Sky

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Princess Mononoke

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#32 My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Princess Mononoke

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Laputa: Castle In The Sky

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Iblard Time

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Tales From Earthsea

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Iblard Time

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Princess Mononoke

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Howl’s Moving Castle

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Laputa: Castle in the Sky

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Spirited Away

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Miyazaki-san

#53 Miyazaki: Part Of Nature

#54 Porco Rosso

#55 The Wind Rises

#56 The Wind Rises

#57 Newborn

#58 Neptune

#59 Campfires

#60 Blue Shrooms

#61 Flying Stripes

Image source: Doug%20Fisher%20Photo

#62 Pink Floyd Body Paint

#63 Panda

#64 Cool Sphere

#65 Creation

#66 Blueballs

#67 Futurebot

#68 All The Pretty Colors

#69 Crazyfrog

#70 Are You My Daddy?

#71 He’s So Handsome

#72 Buster In Uniform

#73 What Are You Looking At?

