Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 7, 2026

Happy birthday to Evan Rachel Wood, Gracie Abrams, and Miniminter! September 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Singer Evan Rachel Wood, 39
Recognized for her intense and versatile acting, American actress and singer Evan Rachel Wood has captivated audiences across film and television. She gained early acclaim for her role in Thirteen and later garnered a Critics’ Choice Award for her work in Westworld. Wood is also a vocal advocate for domestic violence survivors.
Little-known fact:
Evan Rachel Wood earned a black belt in taekwondo by the age of twelve.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer-Songwriter Gracie Abrams, 27
Renowned for her intimate songwriting, American singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams crafts pop anthems with a distinctive folk-pop sensibility. Her debut album, Good Riddance, earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, solidifying her place in contemporary music. Abrams also notably opened for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.
Little-known fact:
Before picking up the guitar and piano, Gracie Abrams initially began her musical journey by playing the drums at the age of eight.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Youtuber Miniminter, 34
The engaging British YouTuber and influencer Miniminter is a co-founder of the popular Sidemen collective. Simon Edward Minter is best known for his diverse content, including gaming, vlogs, and challenges, garnering millions of subscribers across his channels. He recently welcomed a daughter with his wife, Talia Mar, further expanding his public life.
Little-known fact:
The “mini” in his online name initially referred to his height when he was younger, and also to being the youngest of three siblings.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Oliver Hudson, 50
An American actor and podcaster, Oliver Hudson gained recognition for his long-running role as Adam Rhodes in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. He is also known for his work on Splitting Up Together and the popular Sibling Revelry podcast with his sister, Kate Hudson.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Oliver Hudson was an avid hockey player, scouted by prep schools on the East Coast for his talent.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress and Model Shannon Elizabeth, 53
An American actress and activist, Shannon Elizabeth rose to prominence with her memorable roles in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She is widely recognized for her performances in the American Pie film series and Scary Movie. Elizabeth is also known for her professional poker career and dedication to animal conservation through her foundation.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting and modeling, Shannon Elizabeth seriously considered a professional tennis career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Toby Jones, 60
With a career defined by an extraordinary range, British actor Toby Jones has brought to life a diverse array of memorable characters across film, television, and stage. Known for his transformative performances, he effortlessly shifts between nuanced dramatic roles and distinctive voice work.
His work includes acclaimed portrayals such as Truman Capote in Infamous, the voice of Dobby in the Harry Potter films, and Percy Alleline in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Jones continues to be a respected figure in the industry, celebrated for his depth and versatility.
Little-known fact:
He initially wanted to avoid acting, despite growing up in a family of performers.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Michael Emerson, 72
Known for his intense and nuanced character work, American actor Michael Emerson has crafted a distinct niche in television and theater. He garnered critical acclaim and Emmy Awards for his roles as Benjamin Linus on Lost and Harold Finch in Person of Interest. Beyond the screen, Emerson is a dedicated stage performer and advocate for theater charities.
Little-known fact:
Before gaining fame as an actor, Michael Emerson worked as a freelance magazine illustrator for publications like The New York Times.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Corbin Bernsen, 72
American actor and film director Corbin Bernsen rose to prominence with his Emmy-nominated role as Arnold Becker on the legal drama L.A. Law. Bernsen also captivated audiences as Henry Spencer in the series Psych and as Roger Dorn in the Major League films, showcasing his range. He is also a keen collector of snow globes.
Little-known fact:
Corbin Bernsen possesses one of the world’s largest collections of snow globes, with over 8,000 items.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer-Songwriter Gloria Gaynor, 83
Celebrated for her empowering voice, American singer Gloria Gaynor rose to global fame with the disco anthem “I Will Survive”. She is best known for her chart-topping hits and her enduring message of strength. Gaynor continued her impactful career, earning a second Grammy for her gospel album Testimony.
Little-known fact:
She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Sciences to further her work with charities supporting at-risk youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Chrissie Hynde, 75
With a distinctive voice and fierce independence, American-British singer and songwriter Chrissie Hynde fronted the iconic rock band The Pretenders. Her innovative blend of punk and new wave sensibilities shaped the sound of a generation. The Pretenders released multiple albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame, Chrissie Hynde once worked at Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood’s influential London clothing store, Sex.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Follow Us