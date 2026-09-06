Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 6, 2026

Happy birthday to Idris Elba, Roger Waters, and Macy Gray! September 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Idris Elba, 54
With a commanding screen presence and a distinctive voice, British actor Idris Elba has captivated audiences across film and television. He has garnered critical acclaim for roles in The Wire and Luther, while also pursuing successful careers as a DJ and producer. Elba also lent his voice to the beloved Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.
Little-known fact:
He began DJing at age 16, helping his uncle with a wedding DJ business before starting his own company.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer-Songwriter and Bass Player Roger Waters, 83
English musician and songwriter Roger Waters rose to prominence as a co-founder of Pink Floyd, guiding the band’s creative direction. He is best known for penning lyrics to seminal albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, which explored complex themes. Beyond music, Waters is a noted political activist, often using his platform to advocate for various causes.
Little-known fact:
Before embarking on music, Roger Waters initially considered a career in mechanical engineering.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Macy Gray, 59
With a voice as distinctive as it is soulful, American singer and actress Macy Gray carved a unique niche in R&B and pop. Her Grammy-winning hit single, “I Try,” launched her to global fame, showcasing her innovative blend of genres. Gray continues to release new music and explore acting roles.
Little-known fact:
She was asked to leave a boarding school in her youth due to her behavior.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress and Director Rosie Perez, 62
American actress and activist Rosie Perez captivated audiences with her dynamic presence in Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing, marking her impactful debut. Throughout her career, she has showcased versatility across film, television, and Broadway, earning an Academy Award nomination for her role in Fearless. Perez is also celebrated as an Emmy-nominated choreographer for the iconic Fly Girls on In Living Color.
Little-known fact:
Rosie Perez initially enrolled in college with plans to major in biochemistry before her dancing career began.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Comedian and Actor Jeff Foxworthy, 68
An American comedian, Jeff Foxworthy built a career around clean observational humor, often drawing from Southern culture and family life. He is best known for his signature “You Might Be a Redneck If…” one-liners, which captivated audiences nationwide.
Beyond stand-up, Foxworthy found immense success as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and hosted popular television shows like Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?. He has also authored numerous best-selling books.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his highly successful comedy career, Jeff Foxworthy worked for five years in mainframe computer maintenance at IBM.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress and Comedian Jane Curtin, 79
Known for her sharp wit and deadpan delivery, American actress and comedian Jane Curtin brought a grounded presence to early sketch comedy. She gained fame as an original cast member on Saturday Night Live, earning two Emmy Awards for her lead role in the sitcom Kate & Allie. Beyond television, Curtin also appeared in films like Coneheads and 3rd Rock from the Sun.
Little-known fact:
She was known for maintaining a low-key lifestyle, preferring to relax at home with her husband instead of participating in the notorious backstage party scene of early Saturday Night Live.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Naomie Harris, 50
A British actress with a compelling screen presence, Naomie Harris is renowned for her versatile roles, bringing intensity to each character. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her powerful work in the film Moonlight and also gained global recognition as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise.
Little-known fact:
Naomie Harris underwent spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis in her teenage years, which required her to learn how to walk again.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Asher Angel, 24
An American actor and singer with a captivating stage presence, Asher Angel rose to prominence through his work in television and major films. He is best known for his starring role as Jonah Beck in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack and as Billy Batson in the Shazam! film franchise. Angel has also ventured into music, releasing several pop and R&B singles.
Little-known fact:
Few realize that Asher Angel’s maternal grandfather, Dennis Yares, wrote the screenplay for his debut film, Jolene, where his mother also had a small role.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Politician Chris Christie, 64
Known for his straightforward political style, Chris Christie is an American politician and lawyer who served as New Jersey’s 55th Governor from 2010 to 2018. He also gained national attention as the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, prosecuting corruption cases. Christie has additionally authored several books on politics and leadership.
Little-known fact:
Before his political career, Christopher Christie was an avid Bruce Springsteen fan, reportedly attending over one hundred of the musician’s concerts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer-Songwriter David Kushner, 26
An American singer-songwriter with a distinctive baritone, David Kushner rose to prominence with his introspective lyrics and moody soul-pop sound. He captivated audiences globally with his viral hit “Miserable Man” in 2022.
Kushner achieved immense success with his 2023 single “Daylight,” garnering over 1 billion streams and reaching platinum status. He continues to explore themes of faith and human struggle through his music, including his debut album The Dichotomy.
Little-known fact:
David Kushner is a self-taught musician who honed his skills independently before gaining widespread fame.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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