Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 5, 2026

Happy birthday to Michael Keaton, Rose McGowan, and Werner Herzog! September 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Michael Keaton, 75
An American actor renowned for his versatile performances, Michael Keaton transformed comedic charm into dramatic intensity across decades. His career highlights include iconic superhero roles and critically acclaimed turns in independent cinema. He recently won a Primetime Emmy for his work in the Dopesick series.
Little-known fact:
Born Michael John Douglas, he changed his professional name to Michael Keaton to avoid confusion with the already established actor Michael Douglas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Rose Mcgowan, 53
Known for her powerful voice and striking presence, American actress and activist Rose McGowan first captured audiences in cult films of the 1990s before her acclaimed role in the television series Charmed. Her brave advocacy in the Me Too movement cemented her status as a cultural force.
Little-known fact:
As a child, Rose McGowan worked as a model, appearing in Italian magazines like Vogue Bambini.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Director and Actor Werner Herzog, 84
An influential German filmmaker and author, Werner Herzog is known for his distinctive cinematic style, exploring human endurance and profound psychological states. He garnered international attention for films such as Aguirre, the Wrath of God and his powerful documentaries like Grizzly Man.
He has directed over sixty films and published several books, consistently challenging conventional storytelling.
Little-known fact:
Werner Herzog famously ate his shoe after losing a bet to fellow filmmaker Errol Morris.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Carice Van Houten, 50
A versatile Dutch actress and singer, Carice van Houten captivates audiences with her intense and nuanced performances. She gained international acclaim for her role as Melisandre in the Game of Thrones series and her award-winning work in the film Black Book. Van Houten has also released a pop-rock album and is known for her striking stage presence.
Little-known fact:
She was originally asked to audition for the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones but had schedule conflicts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor and Director Paddy Considine, 53
Known for his intense, grounded performances, English actor, director, and screenwriter Paddy Considine has captivated audiences across film and television. He earned an Empire Award for his co-written role in Dead Man’s Shoes and notably portrayed King Viserys I Targaryen in the series House of the Dragon. He also fronts the rock band Riding the Low.
Little-known fact:
Paddy Considine was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome in 2011 and also experiences Irlen syndrome, for which he uses purple eye filters.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Annabelle Wallis, 42
Known for her captivating performances, Annabelle Wallis is an English actress celebrated for her versatile work across television and film.
Her notable roles include Grace Burgess in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders and Mia Form in the hit horror film Annabelle, cementing her presence in diverse genres.
She is fluent in four languages.
Little-known fact:
Annabelle Wallis can speak four languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French, thanks to her international upbringing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Kat Graham, 37
Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer Kat Graham rose to international fame playing Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries. She has also released several studio albums and serves as a dedicated UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting and music career took off, Kat Graham appeared in commercials for brands like Barbie and Pop-Tarts as a child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Emmy Raver-Lampman, 38
Known for her commanding stage presence, American actress and singer Emmy Raver-Lampman captivated audiences first on Broadway and later on screen. She became a household name for her dynamic portrayal of Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy series. Raver-Lampman also champions arts and community-focused projects.
Little-known fact:
Emmy Raver-Lampman lived in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and India during her childhood due to her mother’s international work.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor George Lazenby, 87
An Australian actor known for his distinctive portrayal of James Bond, George Lazenby stepped into the iconic 007 role in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Prior to his acting breakthrough, Lazenby established himself as a prominent male model, securing the title of Top Model of the Year. He later explored diverse film roles and business ventures.
Little-known fact:
He holds more than one black belt in martial arts and trained with Bruce Lee.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Drummer Brad Wilk, 58
An American drummer whose powerful grooves define an era, Brad Wilk rose to prominence with the formation of Rage Against the Machine. He is best known for his dynamic work with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, groups whose music profoundly impacted rock and alternative genres. Wilk also contributed his talents to Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, and the supergroup Prophets of Rage, cementing his legacy as a highly respected musician.
Little-known fact:
Brad Wilk was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1997 and later developed Olade, a sugar-free lemonade, to support diabetes awareness.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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