Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 4, 2026

Happy birthday to Beyoncé, Damon Wayans, and Mark Ronson! September 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer-Songwriter Beyoncé, 45
Born in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman. She rose to global stardom as the powerful lead vocalist of Destiny’s Child before launching an even more successful solo career. Her innovative visual albums like Lemonade and Renaissance have continually pushed artistic boundaries.
Little-known fact:
Her interest in music began when her dance instructor heard her complete a humming song, hitting high-pitched notes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Screenwriter Damon Wayans, 66
Known for his sharp wit and physical comedy, Damon Kyle Wayans Sr. is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer from the legendary Wayans family.
Wayans gained widespread recognition as a co-creator and cast member of the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color and later starred in the popular sitcom My Wife and Kids.
He recently returned to television with his son in the CBS sitcom Poppa’s House.
Little-known fact:
Damon Wayans was born with a club foot, a condition he later incorporated into some of his on-screen characters.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 DJ and Producer Mark Ronson, 51
British-American DJ and record producer Mark Ronson rose to global fame with his infectious 2014 hit “Uptown Funk,” featuring Bruno Mars. He is celebrated for his genre-blending sound and extensive production work for artists like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. Ronson has amassed numerous awards, including an Academy Award and ten Grammy Awards.
Little-known fact:
At age twelve, Mark Ronson secured an internship at Rolling Stone magazine, showcasing his early dedication to music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Max Greenfield, 47
An American actor known for his distinctive comedic talent, Max Greenfield rose to prominence with his memorable roles across television and film. He cemented his place in pop culture as Schmidt on the hit sitcom New Girl, earning critical acclaim and several major award nominations. Greenfield also enjoys success as a children’s author and a star in the CBS series The Neighborhood.
Little-known fact:
Max Greenfield once had a Saturday Night Live-themed Bar Mitzvah.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Comedian and Actor Kyle Mooney, 42
American comedian, actor, and writer Kyle Mooney is known for his distinctive, often deadpan, comedic style and unique filmed shorts. He gained widespread recognition as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for nine seasons. Mooney also co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film Brigsby Bear.
Little-known fact:
Kyle Mooney is a dedicated collector, maintaining a significant VHS tape collection he began in childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Voice Actor John Dimaggio, 58
Renowned for his distinctive voice, American actor and comedian John DiMaggio has brought many iconic animated characters to life. He is best known for portraying Bender in Futurama and Jake the Dog in Adventure Time. DiMaggio also produces documentaries about the voice acting industry.
Little-known fact:
Before his voice acting career, John DiMaggio performed as one half of a comedy duo named “Red Johnny and the Round Guy” in the early 1990s.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer-Songwriter James Bay, 36
An English singer-songwriter and guitarist, James Bay gained recognition for his soulful voice and heartfelt folk-rock. His debut album, Chaos and the Calm, launched him into international stardom, yielding chart-topping hits and critical acclaim.
Bay has collected multiple Brit Awards and Grammy nominations, alongside releasing albums such as Electric Light and Leap, while maintaining an active touring schedule.
Little-known fact:
James Bay taught himself to play the guitar at age eleven after finding an old rusty five-string instrument in a cupboard.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Radio and Television Host Drew Pinsky, 68
An American internist and media personality, Drew Pinsky is widely recognized for his expertise in addiction medicine and for offering candid advice to a broad audience. He rose to prominence as the long-time host of the nationally syndicated radio program Loveline. Pinsky is also known for his work on television shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, where he guided public figures through recovery.
Little-known fact:
Before his extensive career in medicine and media, Drew Pinsky once considered becoming a professional opera singer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Ione Skye, 56
Known for her iconic on-screen presence, British-American actress, author, and painter Ione Skye captivated audiences. She earned critical acclaim for her starring role in the 1989 film Say Anything…, which became a generational touchstone. Skye also expanded her creative work into writing and painting.
Little-known fact:
While filming River’s Edge, Ione Skye harbored a significant crush on her co-star, Keanu Reeves.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Khandi Alexander, 69
An American actress, dancer, and choreographer, Khandi Alexander is renowned for her compelling performances across television and film. She rose to prominence with critically acclaimed roles in HBO’s The Corner and as Dr. Alexx Woods in CSI: Miami. Alexander also showcased her talent as a choreographer for Whitney Houston’s world tours.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career gained widespread recognition, Khandi Alexander worked as a choreographer for Whitney Houston’s international tours from 1988 to 1992.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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