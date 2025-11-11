3D-Printed Sundial Displays Time Like A Digital Clock

How many times have you stuck a stick in the ground to use as a sundial, only to realize that you still have no idea what time it is? French Etsy shop Mojoptix has solved the problem that was the Curse of Rome by 3D-printing special sundials that display the time “digitally”-if it’s between 10:00 and 16:00, that is, and you don’t mind the time being displayed in 20 minute increments!
“No batteries, no motor, no electronics… It’s all just a really super-fancy shadow show,” writes Mojoptix. “The shape of the sundial has been mathematically designed to only let through the right sunrays at the right time/angle…You can precisely adjust the displayed time simply by rotating the gnomon, so you can even adjust for Daylight Saving Time.”
Have your own 3d-printer? Get the plans and print your own sundial! See the Thingverse link below.
These 3d-printed parts are all you need
It takes 35 hours of 3d-printing time to manufacture each sundial
Time is displayed in 20 minute increments, from 10:00 to 16:00
Listen to the designer explain how it works here:
