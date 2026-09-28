Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 28, 2026

Happy birthday to Hilary Duff, Naomi Watts, and Young Jeezy! September 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Singer Hilary Duff, 39
Rising to fame as a beloved teen idol, American actress Hilary Duff quickly captured the hearts of a generation. She achieved major musical milestones with her multi-platinum album Metamorphosis and recently earned praise for starring in the sitcom Younger.
She is also a published children’s author.
Little-known fact:
She began her performing career dancing in a touring ballet production of The Nutcracker before pursuing professional acting roles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Naomi Watts, 58
Known for her deep emotional range and raw vulnerability, British actress Naomi Watts rose to fame in David Lynch’s cult thriller Mulholland Drive. She later earned two Academy Award nominations for 21 Grams and The Impossible while also expanding her career as an influential film producer.
She also advocates for menopause awareness.
Little-known fact:
Her father’s laughter was recorded and featured on Pink Floyd’s legendary album The Dark Side of the Moon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Rapper Young Jeezy, 49
Helping to pioneer the mainstream sound of trap music, legendary American rapper Young Jeezy became a defining voice of Southern hip-hop with his gravelly delivery. His classic records secured consecutive chart-topping achievements on the Billboard charts while his entrepreneurial endeavors expanded into premium spirits and fashion.
He also authored a bestselling personal memoir.
Little-known fact:
He legally dropped the word Young from his stage name in 2013 to better reflect his personal and professional maturity.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Mira Sorvino, 59
Brimming with dramatic range and comedic timing, American actress Mira Sorvino captivated audiences during her early film career. She secured an Academy Award for Mighty Aphrodite while also championing global anti-trafficking efforts as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.
She is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.
Little-known fact:
She wrote and acted in backyard plays with her childhood friend and fellow actress Hope Davis.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter St. Vincent, 44
Praised for her virtuosic guitar play, American singer-songwriter St. Vincent rose to prominence with her Grammy-winning art-rock. She has since secured multiple awards and designed her own signature guitar line.
She also directed segments for horror films.
Little-known fact:
Her artistic moniker was inspired by a Nick Cave song referencing the hospital where Dylan Thomas died.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Model and Dancer Dita Von Teese, 54
Earning her reputation by reviving the golden era of variety theater, American burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese turned retro style into a massive global brand. She has headlined massive international tours, launched successful fashion and lingerie lines, and made memorable guest appearances on television.
She also performs en pointe during shows.
Little-known fact:
Her stage name was created by accident when Playboy misspelled her chosen surname of Von Treese on her breakout cover.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Comedian and Actress Janeane Garofalo, 62
Defined by her sharp, self-deprecating wit, American comedian and actress Janeane Garofalo became a defining voice of alternative nineties comedy. She earned Emmy nominations for her standout performance on The Larry Sanders Show and voiced Colette in Pixar’s Ratatouille.
She also co-authored a bestselling self-help parody.
Little-known fact:
The titular lead of the hit animated series Daria was modeled after her.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor and Singer Frankie Jonas, 26
Known for his witty online presence and early voice-acting work, American actor and singer Frankie Jonas carved his own path in the entertainment industry. He gained widespread attention voicing Sōsuke in Ponyo and later co-hosted the hit reality competition show Claim to Fame.
He also releases independent music.
Little-known fact:
He studied astrophysics and academic writing at Columbia University as a backup plan in case his entertainment career ever stalled.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer Melody Thornton, 42
Bringing incredible vocal talent and a soulful presence to the pop world, American singer Melody Thornton rose to fame as a standout member of the Pussycat Dolls. Beyond her chart-topping group success, she transitioned to solo music and starred as Rachel Marron in the musical theater production of The Bodyguard.
She also won The Masked Singer Australia.
Little-known fact:
Despite her major vocal role, she was the only member of the Pussycat Dolls who joined without any prior formal dance training.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Keir Gilchrist, 34
Earning critical praise for portraying nuanced, complex outsiders, Canadian actor Keir Gilchrist brings deep sensitivity to each of his television and film performances. He famously starred as an autistic youth in Atypical and led the horror film It Follows.
He also fronts two heavy metal bands.
Little-known fact:
His younger brother Evan Gilchrist is also an actor who appeared in the horror film Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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