Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 26, 2026

Happy birthday to Linda Hamilton, Jim Caviezel, and James Blake! September 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Linda Hamilton, 70
Known for playing tough and resilient heroines, acclaimed American actress Linda Hamilton gained global fame starring as Sarah Connor in the iconic Terminator films. Her television work includes a nominated performance in Beauty and the Beast, and she recently joined the final season of Stranger Things.
She also advocates for bipolar disorder awareness.
Little-known fact:
Her identical twin sister, Leslie, served as her double in several scenes of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Jim Caviezel, 58
Showing a rare and intense dramatic commitment, American actor Jim Caviezel rose to prominence with his solemn performances. He gained global fame portraying Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ and later starred in the television series Person of Interest.
He originally wanted to play professional basketball.
Little-known fact:
While filming the crucifixion scene for The Passion of the Christ, he was actually struck by lightning.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer-Songwriter and Record Producer James Blake, 38
Combining a delicate head voice with deep, bass-driven rhythms, British electronic musician James Blake rose to fame as a pioneering singer-songwriter. Beyond collecting a Mercury Prize for his sophomore album, Overgrown, he has produced acclaimed works for massive global superstars like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.
He classically trained on piano during childhood.
Little-known fact:
Except for the song “Lindisfarne”, he wrote every lyric on his debut album while traveling on trains, tubes, and planes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Actress Christina Milian, 45
Brimming with infectious vocal charm, talented American singer and actress Christina Milian first rose to fame after appearing on a major hip-hop track in 2000. She later achieved international chart success with her signature dance hits and starred in several popular romantic comedies.
Offscreen, she co-founded a successful pastry business.
Little-known fact:
She co-wrote the hit Jennifer Lopez single “Play” and provided background vocals on the track before achieving her own major chart success.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Record Producer and Songwriter Dr. Luke, 53
Hailing from Rhode Island, American record producer Dr. Luke shaped the sound of modern pop with his infectious, synth-heavy hooks. He co-wrote and produced Kelly Clarkson’s breakout hit “Since U Been Gone” and helmed Katy Perry’s blockbusters, while also running his successful Prescription Songs publishing shingle.
He teaches himself various instruments in his spare time.
Little-known fact:
Gottwald originally wanted to play the drums, but his parents refused to allow a drum kit in the house.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Television Host and Producer Nev Schulman, 42
Renowned for uncovering online deceptions, American television host and producer Nev Schulman first captured global attention in the riveting 2010 documentary Catfish. He has spent years investigating digital relationships on MTV while also writing a bestselling book about online identity.
Additionally, he is an avid marathon runner.
Little-known fact:
He competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2020 and finished in second place.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer-Songwriter Bryan Ferry, 81
Adored for his elegant, seductive croon, British singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry rose to fame as the frontman of Roxy Music in the early 1970s. He launched a parallel solo career with cover albums such as These Foolish Things before achieving solo chart-topping success with his 1985 album Boys and Girls.
He also avidly collects modern British art.
Little-known fact:
He once worked as a pottery and ceramics teacher at a London secondary school before pursuing music full-time.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Politician Beto O’rourke, 54
Injecting charismatic energy into grassroots organizing, American politician Beto O’Rourke mobilized voters during his historic 2018 campaign for the Senate. He served three terms representing his El Paso hometown in Congress while also launching a presidential bid and a gubernatorial race.
He once played bass in a punk band.
Little-known fact:
O’Rourke worked as an art mover and a nanny in New York City before returning to Texas to begin his business career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer Shawn Stockman, 54
Renowned for his smooth tenor vocals, American singer Shawn Stockman helped define the sound of modern R&B harmony. He achieved global stardom as a founding member of Boyz II Men while also showcasing his talent as a solo artist and television judge.
He actively supports autism awareness charities.
Little-known fact:
He surprised many rock fans by providing backing vocals on the 2017 Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Talulah Riley, 41
Bringing a unique blend of elegance and intellect to the screen, British actress Talulah Riley has charmed international audiences in diverse roles. She starred in the dystopian drama Westworld, appeared in Pride and Prejudice, and published her own debut novel Acts of Love.
She also studies natural sciences.
Little-known fact:
She is a self-described quantum physics groupie who began studying natural sciences while acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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