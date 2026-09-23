Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 23, 2026

Happy birthday to Bruce Springsteen, Anthony Mackie, and Jason Alexander! September 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Bruce Springsteen, 77
Combining poetic lyrics with energetic stadium anthems, American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen defined the heartland rock genre. He rose to international fame with his 1975 album Born to Run and later released Born in the USA, earning 20 Grammy Awards throughout his historic career.
He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Little-known fact:
He originally wrote his hit single “Hungry Heart” for the Ramones before his manager persuaded him to record it himself.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Anthony Mackie, 48
Bringing a rare grit and humor to his roles, charismatic American actor Anthony Mackie rose to global prominence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond his superhero mantle, his acclaimed performance in the drama The Hurt Locker earned him widespread critical accolades while he also hosts nature documentaries.
He is also a trained Juilliard graduate.
Little-known fact:
Eminem actually based the final rap battle lyrics in 8 Mile on Anthony Mackie’s real life after a long conversation before filming.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Singer Jason Alexander, 67
Best known for bringing a classic neurotic energy to television, American actor Jason Alexander gained stardom on the sitcom Seinfeld. He also secured a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.
He is also an avid, competitive poker player.
Little-known fact:
He is a practicing magician and initially hoped to pursue magic professionally before being told his hands were too small for card tricks.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Comedian and Actor Hasan Minhaj, 41
Bringing a hyper-energetic style to political satire, American comedian Hasan Minhaj rose to fame as a standout Daily Show correspondent. He later created the award-winning series Patriot Act, co-founded a production company, and wrote the Netflix dance comedy Best of the Best.
He originally studied political science in college.
Little-known fact:
He decided to pursue stand-up comedy after watching a Chris Rock special on Napster during his freshman year of college.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Rapper and Record Producer Jermaine Dupri, 54
Defining the vibrant sound of Atlanta’s music scene, Grammy-winning American record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri crafted timeless hits for legendary artists. He launched So So Def Recordings and discovered Kris Kross while also co-writing Mariah Carey’s iconic R&B ballads.
He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
At only nine years old, he danced on stage alongside legendary pop icon Diana Ross during a concert in Atlanta.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor and Singer Skylar Astin, 39
Lauded for his charismatic screen presence, American actor and singer Skylar Astin rose to fame in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. He reached a global audience in the Pitch Perfect films and later starred in the drama So Help Me Todd.
He is a skilled piano player.
Little-known fact:
His agent suggested adopting his middle name as a stage surname to widen his casting opportunities when he was fifteen years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Political Aide Sean Spicer, 55
Known for his combative daily briefings, American political commentator Sean Spicer first gained national prominence in the early days of the Trump presidency. He later hosted political talk shows and wrote a bestselling political memoir.
He also showed his dance moves on reality television.
Little-known fact:
He played a fictionalized version of himself in the 2021 Netflix zombie film Army of the Dead.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Television Presenter Karl Pilkington, 54
Earning a global cult following for his deadpan skepticism, British television presenter Karl Pilkington became an accidental comedy superstar. He is celebrated for co-hosting the animated series The Ricky Gervais Show and starring in the hit travel documentary An Idiot Abroad.
He also wrote several bestselling travel books.
Little-known fact:
He accidentally started his broadcasting career on hospital radio when he wandered into an empty studio out of boredom while visiting his father.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Singer Anneliese Van Der Pol, 42
Bubbly comedic energy helped Dutch American actress Anneliese van der Pol capture the hearts of millions of young Disney Channel viewers. Beyond playing the beloved Chelsea Daniels in That’s So Raven and its popular spin-off, she made her Broadway debut as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.
She also co-hosts a popular nostalgic podcast.
Little-known fact:
At age 15, she became the youngest actress to play the title role of Eva Perón in a professional production of Evita.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Ani Difranco, 56
Celebrated for her fiercely independent spirit, American singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco redefined folk music by releasing dozens of albums through her own label. She toured relentlessly for decades, cultivating a devoted global following with her percussive guitar style and politically charged lyrics.
She recently made her Broadway debut in Hadestown.
Little-known fact:
Her song “32 Flavors” is a playful reference to the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain slogan.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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