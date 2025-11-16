This TikTok User Goes Viral Online After Blasting The Starbucks Program Created To Punish Employees Who Don’t Connect With Customers

A lot of people know how challenging work in customer service can get, especially when working in food service. Being able to provide a customer with excellent service so that they’ll want to come back is the goal that many employees strive to achieve. However, sometimes this goal gets difficult to achieve as every customer and their expectations are different. The feeling of being able to get the person just what they wanted and strike up a nice and smooth conversation is great, but what if not everyone wants to be bothered, and comes to your workplace just to get their order and carry on with their day?
Having this in mind, TikTok user @benwithabee decided to reveal and comment on a program released by Starbucks created for their employees. In the video that now has almost 80 thousand views, the man points out why this agenda created by the upper management of Starbucks is toxic and doesn’t benefit employees or customers.
Ben, who often talks about topics related to employee rights on his TikTok, shared a program that was released by Starbucks management to its employees. The man found it on the Antiwork subreddit posted by a Starbucks employee. The main concern that was shared in the post was that the coffee company found the “connection score” had decreased, meaning that employees don’t put enough effort into getting to know their customers.
The TikToker was quick to notice that this isn’t something that most customers want. What they actually want and need is their order being made properly and being treated nicely by the staff. Other than that, he feels that no one really needs forced communication as everyone is aware that this is business, and people are just making transactions. Asking employees to make sure to “connect” with customers is actually covering some deeper and more serious issues.
Not connecting with customers is seen more as an excuse to why there is a staff shortage. This problem was also reflected in the message. Employees were given the instructions on what to do if they need more hours. Besides the “tip” to create an environment that would encourage customers to come back, they were asked to either take hours that needed to be covered or even ask other employees to give their working time. What was noticed by the author of the TikTok is that such matters should be handled by a manager and not the employee.
A lot of people online agreed that none of them, as customers, want employees to force themselves to chat with them as they are more comfortable with receiving proper service and carrying on with their day. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
