Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 22, 2026

Happy birthday to Andrea Bocelli, Joan Jett, and Tom Felton! September 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter Andrea Bocelli, 68
Known for his sweeping vocal range and crossover appeal, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has captivated audiences worldwide. His record-breaking album Romanza and iconic duet “Time to Say Goodbye” brought classical opera to mainstream pop charts.
He also breeds horses in Tuscany.
Little-known fact:
He worked as a state-appointed defense attorney in Italy for a full year after earning his law degree.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer and Guitarist Joan Jett, 68
Forging a path through the male-dominated music industry, American rock singer Joan Jett redefined the genre with her fierce independence. She topped the global charts with “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” and founded her own independent record label to release her music.
She is a passionate, lifelong animal rights advocate.
Little-known fact:
Her first guitar teacher tried to force her to learn folk songs, prompting her to quit and teach herself loud rock chords.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Tom Felton, 39
Achieving worldwide acclaim as a child star, British actor Tom Felton became an unforgettable presence on the silver screen. He spent a decade playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise before transitioning into diverse indie movies, television series, and theater projects.
He is also a passionate acoustic musician.
Little-known fact:
Auditioning first for Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, he ended up winning the role of their legendary Slytherin rival instead.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Tatiana Maslany, 41
Known for her extraordinary character work, Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany rose to fame playing multiple clones in the science-fiction series Orphan Black. She later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and made her Broadway debut in Network.
She is also a trained comedic improv performer.
Little-known fact:
Her mother was a translator who taught her to speak German exclusively before she ever learned English as a child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress and Singer Billie Piper, 44
Evolving from a teenage pop sensation into a formidable screen talent, British actress Billie Piper has redefined her career with fearless dramatic performances. She achieved early fame with chart-topping music singles before earning critical acclaim for her iconic roles in Doctor Who and Penny Dreadful.
She also directs independent films.
Little-known fact:
Her parents legally changed her first name from Leian to Billie when she was just six months old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Bonnie Hunt, 65
Known for her sharp wit and warm screen presence, American actress and writer Bonnie Hunt first captured Hollywood’s attention in the late eighties. She subsequently wrote and directed the romantic comedy Return to Me while also voicing several iconic characters in Pixar films.
She is also a passionate baseball fan.
Little-known fact:
While working as an oncology nurse, she would cover her shoe soles with metal thumbtacks to tap dance for her terminally ill patients.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Songwriter Nick Cave, 69
Known for his dramatic baritone voice, Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has spent over four decades crafting dark alternative rock. He achieved commercial success fronting his iconic band and scoring cinematic western films.
He also writes acclaimed novels and poetry.
Little-known fact:
He sang in an Anglican cathedral choir as an eight-year-old boy growing up in rural Australia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Teyonah Parris, 39
Bringing remarkable grace to every role, American actress Teyonah Parris first captivated audiences as Dawn Chambers on the drama series Mad Men. She later starred in Spike Lee’s film Chi-Raq and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
She is a classically trained Juilliard graduate.
Little-known fact:
She and her brothers used to play a game of saying Candyman in the mirror but always chickened out before the fifth time.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Mireille Enos, 51
Revered for her emotional intensity, American actress Mireille Enos rose to global prominence in the crime drama series The Killing. She subsequently starred in the blockbuster film World War Z and the action series Hanna.
She also holds a black belt in taekwondo.
Little-known fact:
She originally fell in love with acting while watching her older siblings perform in local theater plays.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer and Songwriter Jessie Murph, 22
Blending soulful country roots with gritty hip-hop rhythms, American singer-songwriter Jessie Murph rose to fame by sharing viral bedroom covers online. She later secured a major-label deal to release her charting mixtape Drowning and collaborative hit singles with artists like Jelly Roll.
She was also a competitive school cheerleader.
Little-known fact:
To achieve better acoustics, she recorded many of her early viral song covers directly from her bedroom closet.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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