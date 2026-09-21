Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 20, 2026

Happy birthday to George R. R. Martin, Sophia Loren, and Jon Bernthal! September 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Novelist George R. R. Martin, 78
Hailing from a working-class New Jersey port, American author George R. R. Martin became a titan of speculative fiction. He penned the legendary novel series A Song of Ice and Fire and helped shape its Emmy-winning television adaptation Game of Thrones.
He also co-created the blockbuster game Elden Ring.
Little-known fact:
His earliest fantasy stories were inspired by his childhood pet turtles that frequently died in their toy castle.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Sophia Loren, 92
Rising from wartime poverty, Italian actress Sophia Loren became a global icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood. She won an Academy Award for her powerful role in Two Women and later received an Honorary Oscar for her contributions to world cinema.
She is also a passionate Italian home cook.
Little-known fact:
She made history in 1980 as the first major celebrity to launch a personal signature perfume line.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Jon Bernthal, 50
Combining Classical Russian training with a raw physical magnetism, American actor Jon Bernthal has redefined the modern Hollywood tough-guy archetype. He first captured widespread acclaim in the drama series The Walking Dead before earning a Primetime Emmy Award for his guest role in The Bear.
He also hosts the Real Ones podcast.
Little-known fact:
While studying drama in Russia, he played semi-professional baseball as a catcher in the European leagues.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Gary Cole, 70
Known for his incredible range, American actor Gary Cole has spent over four decades bringing memorable depth to both drama and comedy. He first rose to fame in Midnight Caller before playing the unforgettable boss Bill Lumbergh in Office Space.
He continues to thrive as Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS.
Little-known fact:
His high school acting debut was playing the role of Snoopy in a production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Aldis Hodge, 40
Revered for his commanding dramatic presence, American actor Aldis Hodge first captured television audiences in the drama Leverage. He stars as Alex Cross in the thriller series Cross while also designing luxury watches for his personal brand.
He began attending college at age 14.
Little-known fact:
He played both the clarinet and the violin as a child, purchasing his first personal violin at age 18.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Kristen Johnston, 59
Bringing unmatched humor and statuesque charm to television sitcoms, American actress Kristen Johnston became a household name. She twice won an Emmy Award for her work on 3rd Rock from the Sun and starred in the series Mom.
She also wrote the bestselling memoir Guts.
Little-known fact:
In her youth, she spent time as an exchange student in Sweden and South America.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Rapper Yung Joc, 46
Hailing from Atlanta, American rapper Yung Joc first captured national attention with his infectious 2006 club anthem. He earned a Grammy nomination for his debut single and later transitioned into reality television and syndicated morning radio hosting.
Outside of entertainment, he runs several local businesses.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he wrote a promotional commercial jingle for Revlon through his father’s connections.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, 60
Infusing hard rock with a funk groove, Portuguese American guitarist Nuno Bettencourt rose to fame as the blazing fretboard force of Extreme. Beyond his band’s legendary hits, he has directed his own signature instrument line and toured with pop royalty.
He once staged a surprise Queen tribute set.
Little-known fact:
He often skipped high school classes as a teenager to practice his guitar for seven hours a day.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Sammi Hanratty, 31
Earning massive critical acclaim for her dark comedic timing, American actress Sammi Hanratty completely transformed her career with her chilling portrayal of teenage Misty Quigley. She previously built a diverse portfolio with notable recurring roles in Shameless and Salem while also advocating for hospitalized youth.
She is a devoted animal rescue advocate.
Little-known fact:
She earned the nickname the Pringles Girl as a child after starring in two popular commercials for the potato chip brand.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Journalist Deborah Roberts, 66
Bringing warmth and integrity to national broadcasting, American television journalist Deborah Roberts has carved out a stellar career at ABC News. She co-anchors the newsmagazine program 20/20 and has written popular books, including the bestseller Lessons Learned and Cherished.
She is also an avid runner.
Little-known fact:
Her childhood home in Georgia had only one bathroom shared among nine siblings.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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