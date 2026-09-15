Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 15, 2026

Happy birthday to Tom Hardy, Prince Harry, and Tommy Lee Jones! September 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 English Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Tom Hardy, 49
British actor Edward Thomas Hardy rose to prominence with his intense screen presence and transformative roles. He earned an Oscar nomination for The Revenant while starring in major franchises like Mad Max and Venom. Hardy also launched a rap album under the alias Frankie Pulitzer.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming an actor, Tom Hardy won a television modeling contest at age 21.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, 42
A British Royal Family member and dedicated philanthropist, Prince Harry has carved his own path through military service and extensive humanitarian work. He is widely recognized for founding the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports event for wounded veterans. Beyond his royal duties, he has become a published author.
Little-known fact:
During his college years, Prince Harry reportedly used the fake Facebook name Spike Wells.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Tommy Lee Jones, 80
Renowned for his stoic demeanor, American actor and film director Thomas Lee Jones has captivated audiences with his authoritative screen presence. He is celebrated for his Academy Award-winning performance in The Fugitive and his iconic role in the Men in Black franchise.
Little-known fact:
Thomas Lee Jones was roommates with former US Vice President Al Gore during their time at Harvard University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 British Restaurateur, Television Personality, and Author Lisa Vanderpump, 66
Renowned for her sophisticated charm, British restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump rose to prominence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is celebrated for her extensive hospitality empire, which includes her popular West Hollywood restaurants. Her influence extends to producing spin-off series like Vanderpump Rules, showcasing her savvy business acumen.
Little-known fact:
Lisa Vanderpump made her film debut as an uncredited extra at age 13 in the 1973 romantic comedy A Touch of Class.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor, Comedian and Writer Ben Schwartz, 45
An American actor, comedian, and writer, Ben Schwartz has carved out a dynamic career in both live-action and voice roles. He gained prominence as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and later voiced the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog.
His diverse work includes the Netflix improv specials Middleditch & Schwartz and extensive voice acting in popular animated series.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting success, Ben Schwartz worked as a page for The Late Show with David Letterman, where he contributed jokes for the host’s opening monologues.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 English Comedian, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Jimmy Carr, 54
With his signature laugh and edgy humor, British and Irish comedian Jimmy Carr has established himself as a prominent figure in stand-up and television. He is known for hosting popular panel shows and embarking on extensive global tours.
Little-known fact:
Before starting his career in comedy, Jimmy Carr worked in the marketing department at Shell.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Director, Screenwriter, and Producer Oliver Stone, 80
Known for his unflinching cinematic vision, American film director and screenwriter Oliver Stone has consistently challenged audiences with provocative storytelling. His Academy Award-winning work includes the impactful war dramas Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. Stone also explores complex historical events and political figures in his critically acclaimed films.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing filmmaking, he briefly served in the United States Merchant Marine in 1966.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Reality Television Personality and Singer Heidi Montag, 40
An American reality television personality, Heidi Montag became a household name for her role on MTV’s The Hills. Her dynamic personality and public life captivated viewers for years. Montag later explored a music career, with her album Superficial finding viral success.
Little-known fact:
Before her reality television fame, Heidi Montag was an accomplished hockey goalie in her youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actress and Singer Chelsea Kane, 38
Vibrant American actress Chelsea Kane captivated audiences with her role as Riley Perrin in the hit Freeform sitcom Baby Daddy. She also showcased her range in the Disney Channel series Jonas and as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Los Angeles, Chelsea Kane served as student body president at Mohave Middle School.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actor and Director Josh Charles, 55
With a career defined by thoughtful performances, American actor Josh Charles gained early recognition for his memorable role as Knox Overstreet in Dead Poets Society. He further solidified his reputation playing sports anchor Dan Rydell on Sports Night, later earning Emmy nominations for his work as Will Gardner on The Good Wife. Beyond acting, Charles has also directed television episodes and recently produced the Fox series Best Medicine.
Little-known fact:
He began performing stand-up comedy at the age of nine in Baltimore, Maryland, leading to an early start in entertainment.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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