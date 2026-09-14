Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 14, 2026

Happy birthday to Ron DeSantis, Robert Herjavec, and Callum Keith Rennie! September 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Politician Ron Desantis, 48
An American politician and attorney, Ron DeSantis rose to prominence after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is widely recognized for his tenure as the 46th Governor of Florida, a position he has held since 2019. DeSantis is also a former naval officer who deployed to Iraq as a legal advisor.
Little-known fact:
Before entering politics, Ron DeSantis was a standout baseball player who helped his Dunedin team reach the 1991 Little League World Series.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Businessman Robert Herjavec, 64
Driven by resilience and sharp business instincts, Croatian-Canadian entrepreneur, investor, and television personality Robert Herjavec has built a formidable career in cybersecurity. He founded BRAK Systems, selling it for millions, and later established The Herjavec Group, becoming a prominent investor on Shark Tank. He is also a best-selling author.
Little-known fact:
He once served as a field producer for Global TV during the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Producer Callum Keith Rennie, 66
Known for bringing intensity to his roles, British Canadian actor Callum Keith Rennie rose to prominence with his compelling portrayal of Billy Tallent in Hard Core Logo. Beyond that, he also made a significant impact as Detective Stanley Raymond Kowalski on the popular series Due South, showcasing his versatility.
Little-known fact:
He once dropped out of college, using the tuition money to buy a truck and go fishing for months.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Alex Clare, 41
Reflecting a fusion of soul and electronic music, British singer-songwriter Alex Clare gained international fame with his 2012 hit single “Too Close.” His debut album, The Lateness of the Hour, showcased his distinctive voice and unique sound. He has since continued to release music while balancing his career with his commitment to Orthodox Judaism.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing music, Alex Clare studied for a National Vocational Qualification in catering at Westminster Kingsway College.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Bass Player and Songwriter Paolo Gregoletto, 41
With a distinctive blend of aggressive rhythms and melodic flair, American musician Paolo Gregoletto is best known as the dynamic bassist for the acclaimed heavy metal band Trivium. He joined the group in 2004, contributing to their breakthrough album Ascendancy and numerous subsequent records. Gregoletto also serves as a key songwriter for Trivium and writes a monthly column for Bass Guitar Magazine.
Little-known fact:
He initially used a pick for Trivium’s early recordings before mastering a three-finger plucking style, which he now primarily employs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Songwriter Danielle Peck, 48
American country singer and host Danielle Peck rose to prominence with her self-titled debut album in 2006. She is best known for her hit singles like “Findin’ a Good Man” and for hosting SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Nashville to pursue music, Danielle Peck worked as a waitress.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Guitarist Miyavi, 45
Renowned for his distinctive finger-slapping guitar technique, Japanese guitarist and singer-songwriter MIYAVI (雅) bridges cultures with his electrifying sound. His impactful acting debut in Angelina Jolie’s film Unbroken brought him global recognition. He also passionately advocates for refugees as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
Little-known fact:
MIYAVI (雅) initially dreamed of becoming a professional football player before a teenage injury shifted his focus to music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor and Model Lee Jong-Suk, 37
Renowned for his captivating presence, South Korean actor and model Lee Jong-suk has built a formidable career since his debut. He rose to international fame through diverse roles in popular K-dramas like School 2013 and I Can Hear Your Voice.
Beyond his acting prowess, Lee is recognized for his striking visuals and has accumulated several major acting awards, cementing his status as a Hallyu star.
Little-known fact:
Lee Jong-suk suffers from scopophobia, which is the fear of being the center of attention.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Voice Actor and Screenwriter Christopher Mcculloch, 55
Known for his sharp wit and distinctive voice work, American writer and director Christopher McCulloch rose to prominence as the co-creator of the animated series The Venture Bros.. He is widely recognized for voicing iconic characters such as Hank Venture and The Monarch. McCulloch’s creative vision has left a significant mark on adult animation, blending humor with intricate storytelling.
Little-known fact:
Before co-creating The Venture Bros., Christopher McCulloch worked in a comic book shop in his hometown and self-published his superhero spoof comic, Cement Shooz.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Guitarist and Songwriter Jeff Loomis, 55
American musician Jeff Loomis crafted a distinctive presence in heavy metal as the lead guitarist for progressive metal band Nevermore. His innovative songwriting and intricate guitar work captivated audiences across numerous albums and world tours. He continues to influence the genre with his acclaimed solo projects.
Little-known fact:
Before seriously pursuing guitar at age 15, Jeff Loomis initially started playing drums around nine years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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