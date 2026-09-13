Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 13, 2026

Happy birthday to Tyler Perry, Niall Horan, and Lili Reinhart! September 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Director Tyler Perry, 57
Renowned for his distinctive storytelling, American filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry commands a prolific output across stage, film, and television, often addressing themes of faith and family. His impactful career includes creating the beloved Madea character and establishing Tyler Perry Studios, making him a media mogul.
Little-known fact:
At age 16, Tyler Perry legally changed his first name from Emmitt to Tyler to distance himself from his abusive father.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer Niall Horan, 33
Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of the global sensation One Direction. His solo career took off with chart-topping albums and a successful stint as a coach on The Voice. He also co-founded a golf management agency.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself how to play the guitar using YouTube tutorials when he was eleven years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Lili Reinhart, 30
American actress Lili Reinhart captivated audiences with her nuanced portrayal of Betty Cooper on the popular Riverdale series. Beyond her breakthrough television role, Reinhart also executive produced and starred in the film Chemical Hearts. She is also an author, having released a book of poetry.
Little-known fact:
Lili Reinhart once considered pursuing a career as a makeup artist before her acting breakthrough.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Jean Smart, 75
An American actress known for her compelling portrayals, Jean Smart celebrates her birthday on September 13. Smart gained early recognition for her role in the hit sitcom Designing Women before achieving widespread critical acclaim for her dramatic work and her Emmy-winning performance in the series Hacks. She continues to impress with her remarkable range and enduring talent.
Little-known fact:
Jean Smart was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer-Songwriter Fiona Apple, 49
An American singer-songwriter with a profound lyrical style, Fiona Apple rose to prominence with her Grammy-winning debut album Tidal. She is celebrated for her raw, introspective music and distinctive vocals, which blend alternative rock with jazz and pop influences. Her acclaimed album Fetch the Bolt Cutters further cemented her status as a singular artistic voice.
Little-known fact:
Fiona Apple learned piano by playing along to jazz standards from a collection called the “Real Book” before ever hearing the actual songs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Rapper and Producer Swizz Beatz, 48
A visionary American record producer and rapper, Swizz Beatz redefined hip-hop production with his distinctive sound. He co-created the highly popular Verzuz series and earned a Grammy Award for his work.
Little-known fact:
He won a camel race in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first African-American to do so.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Ben Savage, 46
With a career spanning over three decades, American actor Ben Savage first captivated audiences as Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World. He later reprised his role in the sequel Girl Meets World and directed multiple episodes.
Little-known fact:
He interned for US Senator Arlen Specter in 2003 while attending Stanford University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Fashion Designer Stella Mccartney, 55
Known for a revolutionary stance on ethical fashion, British fashion designer Stella Nina McCartney champions sustainability in luxury design. She launched her acclaimed eponymous label after serving as Creative Director for Chloé.
Little-known fact:
The name of her parents’ band, Wings, was inspired by her difficult birth by emergency caesarean section.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer-Songwriter Peter Cetera, 82
American musician, singer, and songwriter Peter Cetera rose to prominence as the lead vocalist and bassist for the band Chicago. He is best known for his powerful ballads and distinctive tenor voice that defined many of the group’s biggest hits, earning them a Grammy Award. Cetera later forged a successful solo career with multiple chart-topping singles.
Little-known fact:
Peter Cetera’s distinctive, clenched-jaw singing style developed after he sustained a broken jaw in an assault in 1969, forcing him to learn to sing through it.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer-Songwriter Joe Don Rooney, 51
An American musician, Joe Don Rooney rose to prominence as the lead guitarist for the country band Rascal Flatts. He is widely recognized for his high-octave harmony vocals and instrumental versatility across electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, as well as mandolin and banjo. Rooney contributed to numerous chart-topping albums and earned multiple awards with the group, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career, Joe Don Rooney briefly took a college class where he learned how to sing opera.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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