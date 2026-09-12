Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 12, 2026

Happy birthday to Jennifer Hudson, Hans Zimmer, and Emmy Rossum! September 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson, 45
Known for a powerful voice that captivates audiences, American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson first gained widespread recognition on American Idol. She later earned an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls and achieved EGOT status. Hudson also hosts a popular daytime talk show.
Little-known fact:
Before her iconic role in Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson had never heard of the character Effie White.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 German Composer and Producer Hans Zimmer, 69
Renowned for his innovative film scores, German film composer and music producer Hans Florian Zimmer has redefined cinematic soundscapes. His distinctive blend of orchestral grandeur and electronic textures has earned him global acclaim. He received Academy Awards for The Lion King and Dune, and continues to influence countless artists.
Little-known fact:
Hans Zimmer initially disliked formal piano lessons as a child, preferring to experiment and create his own music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Singer and Actress Emmy Rossum, 40
Celebrated for her powerful voice and acting prowess, American actress and singer Emmy Rossum rose to prominence with her Golden Globe-nominated role in The Phantom of the Opera. She later garnered widespread acclaim for her eight-season run as Fiona Gallagher on the hit series Shameless.
Little-known fact:
She can sing “Happy Birthday” in all twelve musical keys.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Comedian, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Louis C.k., 59
An American comedian, actor, and filmmaker known for pushing boundaries in observational humor, Louis C.K. has consistently challenged audience expectations. He rose to prominence with his critically acclaimed series Louie and for pioneering direct-to-fan distribution of his stand-up specials.
C.K. also earned a Grammy Award for his 2020 special, Sincerely Louis CK.
Little-known fact:
His first language was Spanish, as he lived in Mexico until age seven.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Comedian and Actor Druski, 32
With an infectious energy and a keen eye for observational humor, Druski has emerged as an American comedian and actor, captivating audiences with his satirical skits. His “Coulda Been Records” series became a viral sensation, leading to collaborations with major musicians and roles in films like Praise This. He also launched his own successful comedy tours and a production company.
Little-known fact:
Druski initially pursued sports analytics in college, hoping to become a sportscaster.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Benjamin Mckenzie, 48
An American actor and author, Benjamin McKenzie gained widespread recognition for his compelling roles in popular television dramas. He is celebrated for anchoring major series, demonstrating versatility in complex characters.
McKenzie is also a published author, co-writing Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, and directing the documentary Everyone Is Lying to You for Money. He earned critical praise for his Broadway debut in Grand Horizons.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan majored in Foreign Affairs and Economics at the University of Virginia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actor and Producer Joe Pantoliano, 75
Gritty performances and a distinctive acting style define American actor Joseph Peter Pantoliano, known for iconic roles across film and television. He earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his memorable portrayal in HBO’s The Sopranos, complementing a career filled with diverse characters.
Little-known fact:
He is dyslexic, a condition that impacts his reading abilities.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Singer-Songwriter Jennifer Nettles, 52
An American singer-songwriter and actress, Jennifer Nettles is best known as the powerhouse lead vocalist of the country duo Sugarland. She has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances and earned multiple Grammy Awards for her impactful work.
Nettles also showcases her talent on Broadway, starring in productions like Chicago and Waitress, and has a growing presence in film and television.
Little-known fact:
Before forming Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles fronted the Atlanta-based bands Soul Miner’s Daughter and the Jennifer Nettles Band.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 English Actor Alfie Allen, 40
Known for embodying complex characters with depth, British actor Alfie Allen rose to global prominence as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in various films and made a notable Broadway debut. His powerful portrayals have consistently garnered critical acclaim.
Little-known fact:
His elder sister, singer Lily Allen, wrote a song titled “Alfie” about him for her debut album.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Television Journalist and Author Greg Gutfeld, 62
An American television host and political commentator, Greg Gutfeld is celebrated for his sharp wit and satirical approach to current events. He anchors the popular Gutfeld! show and co-hosts The Five on Fox News. Gutfeld is also a prolific author with multiple New York Times bestsellers to his name.
Little-known fact:
Before his television career, Greg Gutfeld served as editor-in-chief for several magazines, including Men’s Health, Stuff, and Maxim UK.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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