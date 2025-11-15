Hey Pandas, What Is Your Worst Story Working At A Hotel? (Closed)

Tell me your worst story working at a hotel!

#1

I don’t work at a hotel but we go to this hotel which was really cool but one worker hated me, he would tease me and make fun of me, one day I was with my cousins and the worker came up to me and slapped my face. He didn’t know my cousins were Marines and they slapped some sense into him, he got fired later

#2

A room where the bed, entire bed, the table, the liquor bottles, the toilet, except the inside, the sink in the bath, 80% of the bathroom floor, the tub, the chairs and the floor was COVERED in feces. The liquor bottles neck and opening had the feces. We had to shut it down for an OSHA type cleaning. It looked like a doo-doo crime scene.

