‘Modern Family’ Director Live-Tweeted Story Of The Plane Passenger From Hell, And It’s Too Funny

Some people like a stiff drink before and during a flight. Maybe because it eases the nerves, maybe to take advantage of freebies on board. Or maybe it’s just a tradition to do so. Inevitably, there are going to be people who take it too far and ruin it for the rest of us.

This was the case when Ryan Case, Emmy Award-winning editor of Modern Family, was on board a flight apparently to Las Vegas.

In previous times the obnoxious, drunken passenger from hell would be known only to those unfortunate people around them, and if they really went to town on it, the police. These days however, with social media and even Wi-Fi on the plane, these people are increasingly being named and shamed.

Ryan was so annoyed with the behavior and attitude of Nadia, the ‘worst person in the world,’ she unleashed a lengthy, hilariously worded Twitter-rant which detailed all her transgressions, and eventual downfall. She even got a photo of Naughty Nadia. Scroll down to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Modern Family editor Ryan Case was seated behind a drunk passenger on a flight to Vegas and decided to document the whole thing

She even snapped a photo of Nadia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
