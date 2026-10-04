Dakota Johnson And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 4)

Happy birthday to Dakota Johnson, Susan Sarandon, and Christoph Waltz! October 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Dakota Johnson, 37
Born into a legendary Hollywood family, American actress Dakota Johnson crafted a distinctive career through her understated performances. She achieved global fame in the Fifty Shades trilogy and later co-founded the successful production company TeaTime Pictures.
She also runs a popular online book club.
Little-known fact:
She was once cut off financially by her father, Don Johnson, after deciding to pursue acting instead of college.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Susan Sarandon, 80
Renowned for her expressive eyes and fierce intellect, American actress Susan Sarandon became a celebrated icon of modern cinema. She earned an Academy Award for Dead Man Walking while also starring in the classic road movie Thelma & Louise.
She also co-owns a popular ping-pong franchise.
Little-known fact:
She was once temporarily banned from presenting at the Academy Awards after speaking out about the plight of Haitian refugees living with HIV.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Christoph Waltz, 70
Celebrated for his razor-sharp eloquence on screen, Austrian actor Christoph Waltz captured global attention after decades in European theater. He went on to earn two Academy Awards for his standout roles in the acclaimed films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.
He also directs operatic stage productions.
Little-known fact:
He spent years studying professional opera singing in Vienna before deciding his voice was not quite suited for the lyric stage.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Alicia Silverstone, 50
Earning early fame as a teen idol, American actress Alicia Silverstone captured hearts in iconic music videos and comedic films. She starred as Cher Horowitz in Clueless while also voicing characters in animated series and writing wellness books.
She actively champions animal welfare.
Little-known fact:
To work the long hours required for her debut role in The Crush, she legally obtained emancipation at the age of fifteen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Liev Schreiber, 59
Possessing a rare combination of physical gravitas and intellectual depth, American actor Liev Schreiber built a highly respected career across stage and screen. He earned a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in Glengarry Glen Ross and gained widespread recognition as the titular fixer in Ray Donovan.
Additionally, he directs films and narrates nature documentaries.
Little-known fact:
His mother forbade him from watching color films during his childhood, forcing him to watch silent movies and black-and-white classics instead.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Melissa Benoist, 38
Acclaimed for her bright, empathetic screen presence, American actress Melissa Benoist first captured television audiences with her remarkable singing ability. She later soared to global prominence as the iconic titular superhero in Supergirl while also making her acclaimed Broadway debut playing Carole King.
Outside of acting, she champions mental health advocacy.
Little-known fact:
She skipped her high school graduation parties to perform the musical Evita at a local dinner theater.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Caitríona Balfe, 47
Starting her journey on global fashion runways, Irish actress and former model Caitríona Balfe seamlessly transitioned to television stardom. She achieved widespread acclaim for her starring role in Outlander, while also delivering stellar performances in major films like Belfast and Ford v Ferrari.
She actively supports cancer charity organizations.
Little-known fact:
She was scouted by a modeling agent in Dublin while she was collecting money for a multiple sclerosis charity.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Rachael Leigh Cook, 47
Defining the late-nineties teen cinema landscape, American actress Rachael Leigh Cook captured global attention with her sweet and expressive screen presence. She headlined the blockbuster rom-com She’s All That and voiced the legendary Tifa Lockhart in the Final Fantasy video game franchise.
She began child modeling at age ten.
Little-known fact:
As a child model, she famously appeared on the packaging of Milk-Bone dog biscuits.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer and Songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 35
Rising to prominence in the pop world, British singer and songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful vocals. She achieved multi-platinum success as a member of Little Mix before launching a solo career with her debut album, My Ego Told Me To.
Offstage, she champions diversity through her charity, The Black Fund.
Little-known fact:
She worked as a waitress at Pizza Hut before auditioning for the competition show that launched her career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Bill Fagerbakke, 69
Boasting a memorable physical presence and a distinctive deep voice, American actor Bill Fagerbakke has brought warmth to iconic characters on both screen and stage. He achieved widespread television success on the sitcom Coach while also voicing Patrick Star in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.
In his free time, he enjoys backpacking and golfing.
Little-known fact:
His character Dauber on the sitcom Coach was actually based on his real-life college assistant football coach who was nicknamed Tuna.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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