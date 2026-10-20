Snoop Dogg And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 20)

Happy birthday to Snoop Dogg, Kamala Harris, and John Krasinski! October 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Rapper and Actor Snoop Dogg, 55
Pioneering the West Coast G-funk sound, American rapper Snoop Dogg defined an era with his relaxed vocal style and iconic hit albums. He earned widespread fame with Doggystyle, acquired Death Row Records, and built a wide-ranging media presence through television and business investments.
His youth football league supports thousands of young athletes.
Little-known fact:
He is a certified youth football coach who founded a league that has helped thousands of young athletes reach college teams.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Politician Kamala Harris, 62
Shaping public policy through years in executive office, American politician Kamala Harris broke barriers as the first female Vice President of the United States. Her career spans key legal roles, including California Attorney General and United States Senator.
Off the debate stage, she enjoys cooking traditional family recipes.
Little-known fact:
During her college years at Howard University, she joined the debate team and was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Director John Krasinski, 47
Renowned for his engaging charm and creative vision behind the camera, American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski captivated audiences as Jim Halpert in NBC’s hit sitcom The Office. He expanded his career by writing and directing the thriller A Quiet Place while also starring in the action series Jack Ryan.
Off screen, he founded Sunday Night Productions.
Little-known fact:
Before starting college at Brown University, he spent six months teaching English in Costa Rica and rescued a woman from drowning.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Viggo Mortensen, 68
Renowned for his intense screen presence and artistic versatility, Danish American actor Viggo Mortensen captivated global audiences as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He earned three Academy Award nominations for Eastern Promises, Captain Fantastic, and Green Book while also founding an independent publishing house and directing feature films.
Off screen, he composes music and publishes poetry.
Little-known fact:
He bought two of the horses he rode in The Lord of the Rings and Hidalgo after filming wrapped.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Director and Producer Danny Boyle, 70
Mastering vibrant visual styles across diverse genres, British director Danny Boyle captured international fame with Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire. He later staged the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony and earned an Academy Award for Best Director while continuing to helm innovative film projects.
Off set, he remains active in British theatre.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to film, he spent eight years as a Catholic altar boy and initially planned to enter the priesthood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor William Zabka, 61
Soaring to prominence in 1980s cinema, American actor William Zabka gained fame as martial arts rival Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid. He later earned an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the short film Most while directing music videos.
Zabka subsequently executive produced and starred in the hit series Cobra Kai.
Little-known fact:
Despite his iconic role in The Karate Kid, he had no prior karate experience when cast and was actually an accomplished high school wrestler.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Rapper Asap Ferg, 38
Infusing Harlem street style into hard-hitting hip-hop, American rapper and designer ASAP Ferg energizes audiences worldwide with his signature trap anthems. His debut album Trap Lord and platinum singles “Work” and “Plain Jane” established his chart presence alongside major fashion partnerships.
He also paints and designs apparel.
Little-known fact:
Before shifting focus to music, he launched a high-end belt line in high school that was worn by prominent recording artists.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Model Candice Swanepoel, 38
Discovered at a local flea market, South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel achieved global fame as a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel. She walked premier international runways and launched the eco-friendly swimwear brand Tropic of C.
Off the runway, she champions ocean conservation initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before her runaway success in fashion, she trained as a dedicated ballet dancer throughout her childhood in South Africa.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer and Songwriter Jess Glynne, 37
Soulful vocals and chart-topping anthems propelled British singer Jess Glynne to international prominence following her Grammy-winning featured performance on Clean Bandit’s “Rather Be”. Her debut studio album I Cry When I Laugh topped national charts, helping her become the first British female solo artist to secure seven UK number one singles.
Off stage, she supports youth mental health initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving pop stardom, she worked in a boutique, a fitness center, and a salon while developing her vocal craft.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Dan Fogler, 50
Renowned for his vibrant physical comedy, American actor Dan Fogler won a Tony Award for originating a starring role in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway. He later captivated global audiences as Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts series and starred in The Walking Dead.
Beyond acting, he authors comic books.
Little-known fact:
In addition to acting, he is an avid graphic novelist who created the comic book series Moon Lake.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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