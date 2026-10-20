Matthew Macf… And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 17)

Happy birthday to Matthew Macfadyen, Felicity Jones, and Alan Jackson! October 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Matthew Macfadyen, 52
Acclaimed for his understated versatility and quiet charisma, British actor Matthew Macfadyen built a rich career across stage and screen. He earned global recognition and two Emmy Awards as Tom Wambsgans in Succession while also starring as Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice.
He originally trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
Little-known fact:
He spent several years of his childhood living in Jakarta, Indonesia, while his father worked as an oil executive.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Felicity Jones, 43
Celebrated for her quiet intensity on screen, British actress Felicity Jones gained international stardom in the biographical drama The Theory of Everything. She subsequently anchored the Star Wars anthology film Rogue One and earned additional Oscar attention for her role in The Brutalist.
Off screen, she co-founded Piecrust Productions.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving blockbuster stardom, she spent ten years voicing Emma Grundy on the classic BBC Radio soap opera The Archers.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Songwriter Alan Jackson, 68
Rooted in traditional honky-tonk rhythms, American country singer-songwriter Alan Jackson crafted a legendary career with heartfelt storytelling and classic melodies. His catalog features 35 number one hits alongside two Grammy Awards and entry into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Beyond music, he launched his own whiskey brand.
Little-known fact:
Before signing his first record deal, he worked in the mailroom at The Nashville Network.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Rapper and Producer Wyclef Jean, 57
Bridging hip-hop, reggae, and Caribbean sounds, Haitian-American musician Wyclef Jean redefined international pop culture as a founding member of the Fugees. Beyond his work on the Grammy-winning album The Score, he launched an acclaimed solo career and produced hits like Santana’s “Maria Maria” and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”
He also champions humanitarian causes across Haiti.
Little-known fact:
He learned to play multiple instruments in church after his minister father strictly forbade secular rap music at home.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Animator and Director Mike Judge, 64
Combining observational satire with deadpan humor, American animator and filmmaker Mike Judge reshaped modern adult animation. He co-created King of the Hill and wrote Office Space while steering HBO’s critically acclaimed tech satire Silicon Valley.
Outside directing, he voices multiple famous characters.
Little-known fact:
Mike Judge earned a degree in physics and worked as an engineer before becoming an animator.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Songwriter Ziggy Marley, 58
Carrying on a legendary musical legacy, Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley brought reggae rhythms to new global audiences as the frontman of the Melody Makers. He later earned multiple Grammy Awards as a solo artist while releasing children’s albums and writing children’s books.
He also champions youth education through philanthropy.
Little-known fact:
He sang the theme song for the hit animated children’s television series Arthur.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor and Singer Michael Mckean, 79
Celebrated for his razor-sharp comedic timing and dramatic depth, American actor and musician Michael McKean first captivated audiences on the television series Laverne & Shirley. He later co-created and starred in the legendary mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap while earning acclaim for his role in Better Call Saul.
Off screen, he is an Oscar-nominated songwriter.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame on television, he played guitar for the 1960s baroque pop group The Left Banke.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Director and Producer Rob Marshall, 66
Renowned for reviving the movie musical, American director and choreographer Rob Marshall gained international acclaim with his Oscar-winning film Chicago. He went on to helm major Hollywood productions such as Into the Woods and Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Off the set, Marshall has collected four Primetime Emmy Awards throughout his career.
Little-known fact:
A severe back injury during a Broadway performance of Cats forced him to stop dancing and transition into choreography.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer Chris Kirkpatrick, 55
Famous for founding one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, American singer and voice actor Chris Kirkpatrick helped define an era of mainstream pop music. Beyond his harmony vocals with NSYNC, he voiced animated pop star Chip Skylark on The Fairly OddParents and appeared on prominent reality television competitions.
He also supports music education charities.
Little-known fact:
Before founding NSYNC, he performed as a countertenor in a 1950s doo-wop singing group at Universal Studios Florida.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Wood Harris, 57
Quiet intensity and commanding screen presence define American actor Wood Harris, who captured public acclaim in iconic dramatic roles. He earned widespread recognition for starring in Remember the Titans and playing Avon Barksdale on the hit television series The Wire.
Beyond acting, he holds a master degree from New York University.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing drama, he was a skilled high school basketball player who initially dreamed of working in the music industry.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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