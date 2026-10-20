John Mayer And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 16)

Happy birthday to John Mayer, Flea, and Tim Robbins! October 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter John Mayer, 49
Renowned for his virtuosic guitar play and introspective songwriting, American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer earned global acclaim with hit records like Continuum. He has won seven Grammy Awards, topped album charts worldwide, and performed extensively alongside Dead & Company.
Beyond music, he collects rare timepieces and supports veterans through his philanthropy.
Little-known fact:
Inspiration to play the guitar first struck him after watching Michael J. Fox’s iconic performance in the movie Back to the Future.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Musician and Actor Flea, 64
Renowned for his kinetic slap-bass technique, Australian American musician Flea co-founded the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. His basslines energized global hits like Californication while his screen acting includes Back to the Future Part II.
He also established the Silverlake Conservatory of Music for aspiring young musicians.
Little-known fact:
Before picking up the bass guitar in his teens, he originally aspired to become a professional jazz trumpet player.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Director Tim Robbins, 68
Celebrated for his emotional depth and commanding presence, American actor and director Tim Robbins gained worldwide fame starring in The Shawshank Redemption. He later won an Academy Award for his role in Mystic River while also earning an Oscar nomination for directing Dead Man Walking.
He also serves as artistic director for The Actors’ Gang theater company.
Little-known fact:
At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he is officially one of the tallest actors ever to win an Academy Award.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer Loreen, 43
Combining atmospheric electronic dance pop with dramatic vocal power, Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen captivated music fans across Europe. She achieved international acclaim by winning the Eurovision Song Contest with her single “Euphoria” before capturing a second title with “Tattoo.”
Her debut record Heal achieved multi-platinum success.
Little-known fact:
Before her breakthrough in music, she worked behind the scenes as a television producer for Swedish reality shows.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Caterina Scorsone, 46
Renowned for bringing depth and vulnerability to complex network roles, Canadian actress Caterina Scorsone earned widespread acclaim as neurosurgeon Dr. Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. Her career includes standout lead performances in the fantasy miniseries Alice and the crime drama Missing.
Off screen, she advocates for Down syndrome awareness.
Little-known fact:
She earned a bachelor’s degree in literary studies and philosophy while working full-time as a lead actress on the television drama Missing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer Inna, 40
Famous for her vibrant electro-house anthems, Romanian singer Inna achieved international stardom with her hit single “Hot”. She subsequently topped global charts with tracks like “Sun Is Up” and earned several MTV Europe Music Awards while expanding her audience into Latin America.
Offstage, she actively supports child rights causes across Europe.
Little-known fact:
Her stage name originated from an affectionate nickname given to her by her grandfather.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Director and Screenwriter David Zucker, 79
Pioneering an era of deadpan visual satire, American filmmaker David Zucker revolutionized movie comedy with timeless parody masterpieces. He co-created the landmark slapstick hit Airplane! before directing blockbuster entries in The Naked Gun and Scary Movie film franchises.
He also co-authored a best-selling book detailing his creative journey.
Little-known fact:
Before making major movies, he ran a live sketch comedy theater out of the back of a Wisconsin bookstore.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Paul Sparks, 55
Known for his striking television and theatrical roles, American actor Paul Sparks gained acclaim through HBO drama series. He earned an Emmy nomination for House of Cards and starred in films such as Mud and The Greatest Showman. Off screen, he enjoys classical stage theater.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting at New York University, Paul Sparks received a scholarship to study chemistry at Oklahoma State University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor and Writer Todd Stashwick, 58
Celebrated for his sharp screen presence in television dramas, American actor and writer Todd Stashwick gained acclaim across multiple genre roles. He starred as Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard and played Deacon in 12 Monkeys while also co-writing video games.
Off screen, he designs tabletop gaming ventures and web comics.
Little-known fact:
He co-authored a Dungeons and Dragons cocktail book titled Mystic Libations and runs a geek merchandise store called Nerd Circus.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Talk Show Host and Actress Rachel Reilly, 42
Known for her competitive fire on national television, American reality TV star Rachel Reilly rose to fame by winning Big Brother. She subsequently showcased her stamina on The Amazing Race and starred in series like The Traitors.
Off screen, she engages fans as a digital host.
Little-known fact:
Before making her reality television debut, she earned a bachelor degree in chemistry from Western Carolina University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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