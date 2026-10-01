Brie Larson And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 1)

Happy birthday to Brie Larson, Julie Andrews, and Zach Galifianakis! October 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Brie Larson, 37
Known for her intense dedication to complex characters, American actress Brie Larson first gained critical acclaim in the independent drama Short Term 12. She subsequently won an Academy Award for Room and reached massive audiences playing Captain Marvel.
She began acting professionally at age six.
Little-known fact:
She was the youngest student ever admitted to the training program at the American Conservatory Theater at age six.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress and Singer Julie Andrews, 91
Renowned for her flawless crystalline voice, British actress and singer Julie Andrews remains a beloved icon of stage and screen. She won an Academy Award for Mary Poppins and starred in the legendary film The Sound of Music before voicing characters in modern hits like Bridgerton.
Off screen, she co-authors bestselling children’s books.
Little-known fact:
She voiced Polynesia the parrot in the 1967 film Doctor Dolittle, recording hundreds of lines that were programmed into a mechanical bird.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Comedian Zach Galifianakis, 57
Known for his eccentric comedy and deadpan humor, American actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis rose to fame in the early 2000s. He gained worldwide recognition as Alan Garner in The Hangover trilogy and hosted the Emmy-winning series Between Two Ferns.
He also starred in the FX series Baskets.
Little-known fact:
He once worked as a Saturday Night Live writer for only two weeks, but none of his sketches ever made it to air.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Jurnee Smollett, 40
Brimming with raw dramatic intensity, the outstanding career of American actress Jurnee Smollett has spanned over three decades of memorable roles. She first turned heads as a child star in the independent Southern Gothic masterpiece Eve’s Bayou before earning critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country.
She also champions global HIV prevention efforts.
Little-known fact:
She received her Screen Actors Guild card at only three years old after appearing in numerous television commercials.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor and Comedian Beck Bennett, 42
Known for his rich physical comedy, American actor and comedian Beck Bennett rose to fame on Saturday Night Live. He later transitioned into major film roles, voicing characters in Sing and portraying Steve Lombard in Superman.
He co-founded the popular sketch group Good Neighbor.
Little-known fact:
He performed as Jean Valjean in a high school production of Les Misérables before pursuing professional comedy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Sarah Drew, 46
Bringing remarkable emotional depth and authenticity to her performances, American actress Sarah Drew captivated audiences across several long-running television dramas. She is widely recognized for portraying Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy and Hannah Rogers on Everwood, while also expanding her career as a director and executive producer.
She also hosts regular community dinner parties.
Little-known fact:
Her very first professional acting role was voicing the character Stacy Rowe on the animated series Daria during high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Matthew Daddario, 39
Bringing a quiet depth to contemporary television, American actor Matthew Daddario first captured widespread attention in the supernatural drama realm. His portrayal of Alec Lightwood on Shadowhunters won multiple awards, while his subsequent role on Why Women Kill showcased his dark comedy skills.
He is also an avid amateur astronomer.
Little-known fact:
He originally graduated with a degree in economics before deciding to pursue professional acting classes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Esai Morales, 64
Sultry charisma and intense dramatic range have defined the storied career of American actor Esai Morales. He earned widespread acclaim for La Bamba and later joined the Mission: Impossible franchise.
He is an avid classical guitar player.
Little-known fact:
He was inspired to pursue acting at age twelve after watching Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Singer Luna Blaise, 25
Bringing magnetic charm to screens, American actress and singer Luna Blaise first captivated viewers as Nicole on the comedy Fresh Off the Boat. She later gained global fame on the drama Manifest before landing a starring role in Jurassic World Rebirth.
She also enjoys collecting vintage classic rock vinyl.
Little-known fact:
Her mother named her Luna because she only stirred at night during pregnancy, coming alive under the moon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor and Singer Christian Borle, 53
Bringing sharp physical comedy and exceptional vocal range to the stage, American actor and singer Christian Borle has become a beloved fixture of modern Broadway. He secured two Tony Awards for his comedic roles on Broadway and starred in the television series Smash.
He enjoys drawing comics in his spare time.
Little-known fact:
Before finding Broadway success, he worked as a seasonal elf at Macy’s Santaland in New York City.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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