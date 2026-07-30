Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 30, 2026

Happy birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher Nolan, and Lisa Kudrow! July 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79
Austrian American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to international fame as a champion bodybuilder before becoming a Hollywood action star. He is renowned for iconic roles in films like The Terminator and his tenure as Governor of California.
Little-known fact:
Before his bodybuilding career, Arnold Schwarzenegger served in the Austrian Army and famously went AWOL to compete in a junior bodybuilding contest.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Director and Screenwriter Christopher Nolan, 56
Renowned for his visionary storytelling, British and American filmmaker Christopher Nolan crafts blockbusters that blend intricate narratives with profound themes. His acclaimed works include the mind-bending Inception and the epic war film Dunkirk. Nolan’s meticulous approach to cinema has earned him multiple accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Director.
Little-known fact:
Christopher Nolan notably avoids using a smartphone and email, preferring to hand-deliver scripts and communicate primarily through his wife.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Lisa Kudrow, 63
With a distinctive comedic style, American actress Lisa Kudrow found global fame as Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Kudrow also earned accolades for her work on The Comeback and as a producer.
Little-known fact:
She initially intended to pursue a career in medical research, following in her father’s footsteps.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Laurence Fishburne, 65
An American actor, producer, and director, Laurence Fishburne is celebrated for his commanding presence and versatile performances across film, television, and theater. He is best known for his iconic role as Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy and for earning an Academy Award nomination for What’s Love Got to Do with It.
Little-known fact:
Laurence Fishburne was the first African American actor to portray Shakespeare’s Othello in a major film adaptation.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Hilary Swank, 52
Renowned for her transformative and courageous roles, American actress Hilary Swank has earned two Academy Awards. She is celebrated for her powerful performances in films like Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, demonstrating exceptional dedication to her craft. Swank also actively produces films and welcomed twins in 2023.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Hilary Swank competed in the Junior Olympics for swimming and was ranked fifth in her state for all-around gymnastics.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Terry Crews, 58
The distinctive physique and infectious energy of Terry Crews established him as a beloved American actor, television host, and former professional football player. He gained widespread popularity for his roles in sitcoms like Everybody Hates Chris and the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Crews is also widely recognized for his memorable appearances in popular Old Spice commercials.
Little-known fact:
Terry Alan Crews initially attended Western Michigan University on an art scholarship and once supplemented his football income by commissioning portraits.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Vivica A. Fox, 62
Known for her dynamic screen presence, American actress and producer Vivica A. Fox captivated audiences in 1996 with her breakout roles in Independence Day and Set It Off. She continued her successful career starring in and producing numerous films and television series, including Kill Bill and the drama Missing. Fox has maintained a significant presence in Hollywood through consistent work and versatility.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career took off, Vivica A. Fox was a dancer on Soul Train from 1983 to 1984, and appeared in Klymaxx’s music video for “Meeting in the Ladies Room.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer-Songwriter and Actor Paul Anka, 85
Renowned for his enduring songwriting legacy, Canadian and American singer-songwriter Paul Anka shot to fame as a teen idol. He is widely celebrated for penning Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and his own hit single “Diana,” showcasing his versatile musical talent. Anka maintains a busy performing schedule across the globe.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career, Paul Anka briefly worked as a cub reporter for the Ottawa Citizen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Gina Rodriguez, 42
Known for her vibrant portrayals and empowering presence, American actress and producer Gina Rodriguez has consistently championed diverse narratives in Hollywood. She garnered critical acclaim for her starring role in the series Jane the Virgin, also lending her voice to animated projects and venturing into directing. Rodriguez often speaks about body positivity and self-love.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting seriously, Gina Rodriguez trained in salsa dancing from the age of seven.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Jaime Pressly, 49
Bringing a vibrant energy and unmistakable Southern charm to her roles, American actress and model Jaime Pressly captivated audiences as Joy Turner on My Name Is Earl. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for this comedic performance, demonstrating her versatile talent.
Little-known fact:
At age fifteen, Jaime Pressly legally emancipated herself from her parents to pursue a modeling contract in Japan.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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