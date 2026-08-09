Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 9, 2026

Happy birthday to Anna Kendrick, Gillian Anderson, and Eric Bana! August 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Singer Anna Kendrick, 41
Known for her sharp wit and powerhouse vocals, Anna Kendrick emerged as an American actress, singer, and director with a distinctive on-screen presence. She captivated audiences with her Oscar-nominated performance in Up in the Air and starred in the Pitch Perfect film series. Kendrick also made her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour.
Little-known fact:
Before Hollywood, Anna Kendrick and a friend once broke into an empty neighborhood house out of curiosity.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Gillian Anderson, 58
Renowned for her nuanced performances, Gillian Anderson is an American and British actress celebrated for her work in television and film. She gained global recognition for playing FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on The X-Files and later earned further acclaim as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.
Anderson also brought to life the character of sex therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Gillian Anderson seriously considered a career in marine biology.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Comedian Eric Bana, 58
Known for his intense, transformative performances, Australian actor Eric Bana has carved a distinguished career in both comedy and dramatic film roles. He gained international recognition for his breakout role in the film Chopper and later commanded attention as Bruce Banner in Hulk, showcasing impressive versatility.
Beyond acting, Bana is also a motor racing enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he once considered leaving school to pursue a career as a mechanic.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Bill Skarsgård, 36
Grit, intensity, and an exceptional talent for character work have made Bill Skarsgård a prominent Swedish actor. He rose to international fame with his chilling portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It films. Skarsgård’s diverse roles extend beyond horror, showcasing his versatility in projects like the series Hemlock Grove and the action film John Wick: Chapter 4.
Little-known fact:
Bill Skarsgård can naturally move his eyes independently and twist his lips into a haunting grin, skills he used to enhance his terrifying portrayal of Pennywise without CGI.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor and Comedian Dan Levy, 43
Hailing from Toronto, Dan Levy is a Canadian actor, writer, and producer who rose to international fame for co-creating and starring in the acclaimed series Schitt’s Creek. He achieved historic success at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning four major awards in a single year for his work on the show. Levy continues to develop new projects, including his directorial debut Good Grief.
Little-known fact:
Before his television career, Dan Levy interned at a global talent agency and even worked on the production side of Canadian Idol.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Journalist and Television Personality Hoda Kotb, 62
Renowned for her authentic and warm presence, American broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb has captivated audiences across morning television. She is best known for her long tenure as co-anchor of NBC’s Today and co-host of its popular fourth hour. Kotb has also authored several bestselling books and advocates for breast cancer awareness, sharing her personal journey.
Little-known fact:
Before her extensive career in US television, Hoda Kotb worked as a news assistant for CBS News in Cairo, Egypt, the homeland of her parents.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Journalist Chris Cuomo, 56
An American news broadcaster with a strong legal background, Chris Cuomo is known for his incisive political commentary. He anchored prominent shows like Cuomo Prime Time and earned a News Emmy Award for his journalistic work.
Little-known fact:
Before his extensive broadcasting career, Chris Cuomo was a licensed attorney.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Melanie Griffith, 69
Known for her distinctive voice and powerful performances, American actress Melanie Griffith captivated audiences with daring roles throughout the 1980s. Her celebrated performance in the 1988 film Working Girl earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award. She later made her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago.
Little-known fact:
She sustained a facial injury after being mauled by a lion during the production of the 1981 film Roar.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Sam Elliott, 82
American actor Sam Elliott is renowned for his deep, resonant voice and often playing rugged Western characters. His career spans decades of memorable film and television roles, from his early work in Lifeguard to critically acclaimed performances. Elliott earned an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in A Star Is Born and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the series 1883.
Little-known fact:
Few fans realize Sam Elliott’s famous mustache was initially grown for his role in the 1975 film The Lifeguard.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Entrepreneur and Politician Vivek Ramaswamy, 41
An American entrepreneur and politician, Vivek Ramaswamy, gained national attention during his 2024 presidential campaign with his anti-woke stance. He is known for founding the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences and authoring the bestseller Woke, Inc..
Little-known fact:
Before his business and political career, Vivek Ramaswamy was a nationally ranked junior tennis player and an accomplished pianist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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