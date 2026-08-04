Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 4, 2026

Happy birthday to Barack Obama, Billy Bob Thornton, and Greta Gerwig! August 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Politician Barack Obama, 65
An American politician and groundbreaking leader, Barack Obama made history as the 44th President of the United States, serving two terms. His presidency brought about significant healthcare reform and steered the nation through economic challenges.
Beyond the White House, Obama continues his advocacy through the Obama Foundation and has authored several bestselling books.
Little-known fact:
During his high school years at Punahou School in Hawaii, Barack Obama played varsity basketball.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Director Billy Bob Thornton, 71
Renowned for his gritty performances, American actor, filmmaker, and musician Billy Bob Thornton has carved a unique niche in Hollywood. He earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award for his work on the film Sling Blade. Thornton also showcases his musical talents with his band, The Boxmasters.
Little-known fact:
Billy Bob Thornton has a distinct phobia of antique French furniture.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress and Screenwriter Greta Gerwig, 43
Renowned for her distinctive voice in filmmaking, American director, screenwriter, and actress Greta Gerwig has earned critical acclaim for her unique storytelling. She is best known for directing the record-breaking film Barbie and the Academy Award-nominated movies Lady Bird and Little Women.
Little-known fact:
Greta Gerwig originally intended to pursue a career as a playwright but was not admitted into any MFA playwriting programs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Duchess and Media Personality Meghan, 45
An American actress and humanitarian, Meghan Markle rose to global prominence through her acting career and subsequent marriage into the British royal family. She is widely recognized for her role in the television series Suits.
Beyond her acting, she has authored a children’s book, hosted a podcast, and actively champions women’s rights and mental health initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Meghan Markle worked as a freelance calligrapher to support herself between auditions.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Daniel Dae Kim, 58
Renowned for his dynamic performances and advocacy, American actor Daniel Dae Kim has crafted a distinguished career across television, film, and theater. He is celebrated for his influential roles that challenge stereotypes and for his tireless work to increase Asian American representation in media. Kim’s memorable performances include Jin-Soo Kwon on Lost and Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0, showcasing his versatility and global appeal.
Little-known fact:
During his time at Freedom High School, Daniel Dae Kim not only played quarterback on the football team but also served as the associated student body president.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Cole Sprouse, 34
An American actor with a keen eye for photography, Cole Sprouse rose to fame as a child star before re-establishing himself as a leading man. He is recognized for roles in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and as Jughead Jones in The CW series Riverdale.
Little-known fact:
Before his return to acting, Cole Sprouse worked as an archaeologist, specializing in geographical information systems and satellite imaging.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Dylan Sprouse, 34
Recognized for his comedic timing and distinctive screen presence, Dylan Sprouse is an American actor and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, later venturing into independent films and co-founding All-Wise Meadery.
Little-known fact:
He has identified as a Heathen since age 15.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Rapper Lil Skies, 28
An American rapper and singer, Lil Skies carved a niche with his introspective lyrics and melodic approach to hip-hop. Kimetrius Christopher Foose broke into the mainstream with platinum singles that showcased his unique sound.
Lil Skies’s debut mixtape, Life of a Dark Rose, peaked on the Billboard 200, cementing his status in the contemporary rap landscape. He continues to release music as an independent artist.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career took off, Lil Skies worked at a McDonald’s and a Japanese restaurant to afford studio time.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Bruna Marquezine, 31
Brazilian actress and model Bruna Marquezine, born on August 4, 1995, first gained national recognition as a child star in the telenovela Mulheres Apaixonadas. She has since expanded her career with numerous television roles and transitioned into international cinema.
Marquezine is also known for her significant presence in the fashion industry and her role as Jenny Kord in the DC Comics film Blue Beetle.
Little-known fact:
Bruna Marquezine auditioned for the role of Supergirl in the DCEU film The Flash, ultimately coming in second place.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer and Actress Jessica Mauboy, 37
With a powerful voice and engaging presence, Australian singer and actress Jessica Mauboy rose to fame as the runner-up on Australian Idol. She later made history as the first Indigenous artist with a number-one album, solidifying her status as a celebrated performer. Mauboy also showcased her acting talent in films such as The Sapphires.
Little-known fact:
She once sang a country-inspired rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” early in her career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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