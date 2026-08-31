Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 31, 2026

Happy birthday to BossMan Dlow, Shar Jackson, and Sara Ramirez! August 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Rapper Bossman Dlow, 28
Hailing from Port Salerno, Florida, American rapper BossMan Dlow emerged as a dynamic voice in Southern Hip-Hop. He gained significant traction with his viral single “Get in with Me,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Dlow continues to expand his discography with acclaimed albums like Dlow Curry.
Little-known fact:
BossMan Dlow began seriously rapping in 2019 while serving time in county jail.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actress and Singer Shar Jackson, 50
Known for her engaging comedic timing, American actress Shar Jackson rose to fame as Niecy Jackson on the popular sitcom Moesha. Beyond her iconic role, Jackson also starred in the film Good Burger and won MTV’s reality show Celebrity Rap Superstar, showcasing her versatile talents.
She is also a proud mother of four children.
Little-known fact:
Before acting, Shar Jackson was an accomplished martial artist, starting training around age three.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Mexican-American Actor and Musician Sara Ramirez, 51
With a powerful voice and commanding stage presence, Mexican American actor and singer Sara Ramírez has captivated audiences across Broadway and television. They are widely recognized for their Tony-winning performance in Spamalot and a decade-long role on Grey’s Anatomy.
Little-known fact:
Sara Ramírez became fluent in both Spanish and English after moving from Mexico to the US at the age of eight.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Comedian and Actor Chris Tucker, 55
Known for his electrifying comedic style, Chris Tucker is an American actor and stand-up comedian who first captivated audiences on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. His dynamic performances in the Rush Hour film series, where he starred as Detective James Carter, cemented his global stardom and box office appeal.
Little-known fact:
Chris Tucker became a born-again Christian in the late 1990s, leading him to choose roles that align with his faith.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Debbie Gibson, 56
American singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson rose to prominence as a teen pop sensation in the late 1980s, writing and producing her own chart-topping hits. Her debut album, Out of the Blue, quickly went triple platinum, establishing her as a formidable talent. Gibson continues to record music and has carved out a successful acting career on Broadway and television.
Little-known fact:
She won a $1,000 songwriting contest at age 12 with a patriotic tune titled “I Come From America.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Voice Actor Dee Bradley Baker, 64
Known for his incredible vocal range and signature creature sounds, Dee Bradley Baker is an American voice actor who has brought thousands of unforgettable characters to life. Baker is celebrated for his work as Captain Rex and all clone troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as for beloved roles like Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb and Klaus in American Dad!
Little-known fact:
He created the website IWantToBeAVoiceActor.com to offer free advice and insights into voice acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actress and Screenwriter Julie Brown, 72
Renowned for her sharp satirical humor, American actress and comedian Julie Brown rose to fame with her iconic valley girl persona. She is widely recognized for her cult film Earth Girls Are Easy and her popular MTV show Just Say Julie.
Little-known fact:
Julie Brown appeared as a contestant on the game show Whew! early in her career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Attorney and Author Marcia Clark, 73
Known for her unwavering resolve, American prosecutor and author Marcia Clark gained national attention during a high-stakes legal trial. Clark transitioned her courtroom experience into a flourishing career, writing several bestselling legal thrillers and serving as a television correspondent.
She also actively comments on current legal cases and gender bias in media.
Little-known fact:
Marcia Clark was a public defender before becoming a prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actor and Producer Richard Gere, 77
Known for his genteel charm and thoughtful portrayals, Richard Gere is an American actor who has shaped numerous iconic roles across several decades. His career includes the groundbreaking American Gigolo, the romantic hit Pretty Woman, and a Golden Globe-winning performance in the musical Chicago. Beyond acting, he is a dedicated advocate for Tibetan independence.
Little-known fact:
He composed and performed the piano theme for Pretty Woman and a guitar solo in Runaway Bride.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Israeli-American Violinist and Conductor Itzhak Perlman, 81
Recognized for his unparalleled virtuosity, Israeli American violinist Itzhak Perlman has captivated audiences worldwide for decades. He is celebrated for his countless recordings, conducting engagements with leading orchestras, and his memorable solo work on film scores such as Schindler’s List. Beyond the stage, Perlman dedicates himself to nurturing young talent through the Perlman Music Program.
Little-known fact:
He contracted polio at age four, which led him to play the violin seated, but he never let it define his musical journey.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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