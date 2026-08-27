Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 27, 2026

Happy birthday to Aaron Paul, Tom Ford, and Sarah Chalke! August 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Producer Aaron Paul, 47
An American actor known for his compelling and versatile performances, Aaron Paul gained widespread recognition for his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad. Beyond this iconic television series, he has also excelled in film roles and as a voice actor and producer for projects such as BoJack Horseman.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career took off, Aaron Paul appeared as a contestant on the game show The Price Is Right in 2000.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Fashion Designer and Film Director Tom Ford, 65
Known for his transformative vision, American fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford redefined luxury fashion at Gucci and later with his acclaimed eponymous brand. He brought a distinct, sensual aesthetic to global runways and into successful film direction. Ford is also an avid collector of art and real estate.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to fashion, Thomas Ford dropped out of New York University to pursue acting in television commercials.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Sarah Chalke, 50
Known for combining sharp comedy with an approachable screen presence, Canadian actress Sarah Chalke built a lasting television career through memorable roles. She is best known for portraying Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs and Becky Conner on Roseanne, in addition to voicing Beth Smith in Rick and Morty.
Little-known fact:
Sarah Chalke, fluent in both German and French, can also surprisingly write using her toes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer-Songwriter Kim Petras, 34
Embodying bold pop sensibilities, German singer and songwriter Kim Petras soared to international fame with her Grammy-winning collaboration “Unholy” alongside Sam Smith. Her impactful career also includes topping the Billboard Hot 100 and advocating for the transgender community through her music.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, she gained international media attention for openly discussing her gender transition on German television shows.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Rapper and Singer Rod Wave, 28
Renowned for his soulful delivery, American rapper and singer Rod Wave has captivated listeners with his introspective “trap-soul” sound. His chart-topping albums, including SoulFly and Nostalgia, showcase his unique storytelling and powerful vocals.
Little-known fact:
Rod Wave’s initial foray into music was facilitated by his father, who bought him a microphone, and his brother, who provided a computer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Ariana Greenblatt, 19
An American actress of Puerto Rican and Jewish descent, Ariana Greenblatt quickly rose to prominence for her roles in major film and television productions. Greenblatt is widely recognized for her dynamic performances in blockbusters like Barbie and Avengers: Infinity War.
Little-known fact:
Ariana Greenblatt carries an old camcorder everywhere to document her experiences and inspire her future writing and directing projects.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Actor Mario, 40
American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Mario Dewar Barrett emerged as a teen sensation with a distinct vocal style. He is widely recognized for his chart-topping single “Let Me Love You” and the critically acclaimed album Turning Point, which showcased his mature sound and garnered a Grammy nomination. He has also ventured into acting, appearing in popular films and television series.
Little-known fact:
Mario Dewar Barrett was adopted at age 13, a significant event that shaped his early life journey.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Peter Stormare, 73
Renowned for his intense and varied characterizations, Swedish American actor Peter Stormare has established a distinguished career in film, television, and theater. He is best known for his memorable performances in Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed independent films alike. Stormare is also an accomplished musician and theatre director.
Little-known fact:
Before settling on “Stormare,” he considered changing his name to “Retep Mrots,” which is “Peter Storm” spelled backward.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Singer Alexa Penavega, 38
Renowned for her dynamic performances, Alexa PenaVega, an American actress and singer, captured hearts globally as Carmen Cortez. She showcased impressive versatility across film and television projects. PenaVega has also championed her Christian faith and shared her family life on their popular YouTube channel.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Alexa PenaVega was an experienced gymnast.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress and Director Chandra Wilson, 57
An American actress and director, Chandra Wilson is widely recognized for her enduring portrayal of Dr. Miranda Bailey on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She has cultivated a career both on screen and behind the camera, earning significant acclaim. Wilson is also noted for her consistent work as a television director.
Little-known fact:
Chandra Wilson admits she still struggles with medical jargon on Grey’s Anatomy, sometimes using phonetic tricks like remembering “anastomosis” as “nasty moses.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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