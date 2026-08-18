Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 18, 2026

Happy birthday to Edward Norton, Andy Samberg, and Christian Slater! August 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor Edward Norton, 57
American actor and filmmaker Edward Norton became widely known for his intense, character-driven performances, earning early acclaim for his debut in Primal Fear. He has since anchored diverse projects, including American History X, Fight Club, and Birdman.
Beyond the screen, Norton is an active environmental advocate and a shrewd investor in technology ventures.
Little-known fact:
Edward Norton was an early investor in Uber and co-founded CrowdWise, a platform later acquired by GoFundMe.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actor and Comedian Andy Samberg, 48
A master of absurdist humor, American actor Andy Samberg emerged as a defining voice of digital-age comedy. He gained renown for his Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live Digital Shorts and his leading role in the acclaimed series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Samberg also co-founded The Lonely Island, releasing several popular comedy rap albums.
Little-known fact:
At age five, David Andrew Jerome Samberg chose to change his first name to Andy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor and Producer Christian Slater, 57
Embodying a blend of charisma and rebellious energy, American actor Christian Slater has captivated audiences across film and television. He is best known for his breakthrough role in the cult classic Heathers and his Golden Globe-winning performance in the acclaimed series Mr. Robot.
Little-known fact:
Christian Slater began his acting career at age eight on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Comedian, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Denis Leary, 69
Known for his aggressive comedic delivery, American stand-up comedian and actor Denis Leary celebrates his birthday today. He rose to prominence with his 1993 special “No Cure for Cancer.” Leary is also celebrated for co-creating and starring in the FX drama series Rescue Me and voicing Diego in the popular Ice Age film franchise.
Little-known fact:
Denis Leary is a third cousin once removed of late-night talk show host and fellow comedian Conan O’Brien.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actress and Comedian Kaitlin Olson, 51
Humor and an uninhibited comedic style have cemented American actress and comedian Kaitlin Olson as a television favorite. She is best known for portraying Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds on the long-running series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and for her voice work as Destiny in the movie Finding Dory. Olson also earned Emmy nominations for her guest role in Hacks.
Little-known fact:
She once went into labor with her first son, Axel, while attending a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actress and Youtuber Madelaine Petsch, 32
With a dynamic screen presence, Madelaine Petsch, the American-South African actress, has captivated audiences globally. She is celebrated for her impactful portrayal of Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale and for starring in several popular horror films. Petsch also cultivates a large following through her active YouTube channel.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Madelaine Petsch was raised vegetarian and became vegan at the age of fourteen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Singer-Songwriter Clairo, 28
An American singer-songwriter, Clairo emerged from the internet’s bedroom pop scene, captivating audiences with her raw, introspective lyrics and distinctive lo-fi sound. Her viral hit “Pretty Girl” launched her into global recognition, leading to acclaimed albums like Immunity and the Grammy-nominated Charm. She also advocates for social justice and LGBT rights.
Little-known fact:
Clairo formed a band called Shelly in 2020 with her friends from Syracuse University, releasing two songs that year.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Australian Actress Josephine Langford, 29
An Australian actress known for her compelling screen presence, Josephine Langford captivated audiences globally. She found international recognition for her starring role as Tessa Young in the After film series and has since appeared in various other projects. Langford also developed musical talents, playing several instruments.
Little-known fact:
As a child, she played the saxophone, violin, and piano, and even won a “Song of the Year” award for an original composition.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Australian Actress and Singer Maia Mitchell, 33
An Australian actress and singer, Maia Mitchell first captured global attention with her role in Disney’s Teen Beach Movie. Mitchell later became widely known for her nuanced performance as Callie Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, a role she continued in its spin-off, Good Trouble.
Little-known fact:
Maia Mitchell learned to play the guitar at a young age, a skill often showcased in her film and television work.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actress, Comedian, Musician, and Youtuber Anna Akana, 37
An American YouTuber, filmmaker, and actress, Anna Akana gained prominence for her candid online content. She is known for her insightful vlogs and short films that often address mental health. Akana has also appeared in various television series and films.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success in comedy and acting, Anna Akana initially harbored aspirations of becoming a veterinarian.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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