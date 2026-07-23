31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

by

Some comics aim to impress with complex plots or elaborate artwork. Daniel Mok, the creator behind The Mokumentary series, takes a refreshingly different approach. His comics draw humor from the simple moments we all experience but rarely stop to examine. His humor rarely demands attention; instead, it quietly sneaks up on readers, often landing a second after they reach the final panel.

One of Daniel’s greatest strengths is his ability to communicate a lot with very little. His clean, colorful art style keeps the focus firmly on the joke, while his expressive characters make every awkward pause, disappointed sigh, and overexcited reaction feel surprisingly real. Many of the comics rely on subtle twists rather than obvious punchlines, rewarding readers who pay close attention to the final panel. The storytelling may appear simple on the surface, but each setup is carefully crafted to ensure the ending works.

Scroll down to see more of his newest creations, and you may find yourself laughing at situations you have been living through all along.

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

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31 New Comics From “Mokumentary” That Capture The Awkward Side Of Everyday Life

Image source: themokumentary

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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