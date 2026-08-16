Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 16, 2026

Happy birthday to Madonna, Steve Carell, and Angela Bassett! August 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Actress Madonna, 68
Revered for her consistent reinvention, American singer-songwriter Madonna broke barriers in pop music, crafting a unique visual and sonic identity. Her global impact includes best-selling albums like Like a Virgin and numerous sold-out world tours. She also received a Golden Globe for her acting.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing a career in music, Madonna worked as a backup dancer and performed in rock bands in New York City.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Steve Carell, 64
Known for his signature blend of awkward humor and genuine warmth, American actor and comedian Steve Carell achieved widespread fame as Michael Scott in The Office. He further captivated audiences with his dramatic turns in films like Foxcatcher and voice work in the Despicable Me franchise.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Steve Carell worked as a mail carrier and later owned a general store in Marshfield, Massachusetts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Angela Bassett, 68
Commanding the screen with her powerful presence, American actress Angela Bassett is celebrated for bringing iconic real-life women to cinematic life. Her captivating performances have earned her global recognition and numerous accolades. She is widely known for her roles in What’s Love Got to Do with It and the Black Panther franchise, while also producing acclaimed television series.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Angela Bassett worked as a photo researcher for U.S. News & World Report magazine.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Director and Producer James Cameron, 72
A visionary Canadian filmmaker and deep-sea explorer, James Cameron has continually pushed technological boundaries in cinema and scientific endeavors. His work includes directing record-breaking films like Titanic and the Avatar franchise, alongside pioneering advanced 3D camera systems.
Cameron also holds a world solo deep diving record.
Little-known fact:
Before breaking into film, he worked various jobs, including a truck driver and machinist, while self-studying special effects.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Director and Actor Taika Waititi, 51
Known for his distinctive blend of humor and heart, New Zealander director Taika Waititi has carved a unique path in Hollywood as a celebrated filmmaker and actor. His diverse filmography includes the Academy Award-winning Jojo Rabbit, the blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, and the cult classic What We Do in the Shadows, alongside his vibrant acting roles. Waititi often champions indigenous storytelling in his projects.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on film, Taika Waititi initially planned a career as either a painter or a deep-sea diver.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Talk Show Host and Singer Kathie Lee Gifford, 73
An American television presenter and singer, Kathie Lee Gifford found widespread fame as co-host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. She also enjoyed a successful run on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Beyond television, Gifford is a prolific author and recording artist.
Little-known fact:
Kathie Lee Gifford was disqualified from the America’s Junior Miss Pageant at age 17 for talking to a man.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Evanna Lynch, 35
An Irish actress and dedicated activist, Evanna Lynch enchanted global audiences as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series. She skillfully brought the quirky character to life across four installments. Beyond her iconic role, Lynch passionately champions veganism and animal welfare.
Little-known fact:
Before her breakthrough role, Evanna Lynch was an avid Harry Potter fan who corresponded with author J.K. Rowling.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Cameron Monaghan, 33
An American actor known for dynamic performances, Cameron Monaghan rose to prominence through compelling television roles. His work includes the long-running series Shameless and his dual portrayal of the Joker’s origins in Gotham. He has also lent his talents to the Star Wars Jedi video game franchise.
Little-known fact:
During the filming of Vampire Academy, Cameron Monaghan broke his hand but continued to film a fight scene with his fingers in a splint.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Cristin Milioti, 41
Renowned for her dynamic performances, American actress Cristin Milioti brings a captivating blend of vulnerability and strength to her roles across stage and screen. She is known for her work in the Broadway musical Once and her Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance in the HBO series The Penguin.
Little-known fact:
Cristin Milioti learned to play the bass guitar for her role as Tracy McConnell in How I Met Your Mother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Rumer Willis, 38
An American actress and singer, Rumer Willis is renowned for her dynamic presence across film, television, and stage. Willis gained widespread recognition for winning Dancing with the Stars Season 20 in 2015, showcasing her formidable talents.
Among her projects, Willis made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago and appeared in films such as The House Bunny and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Rumer Willis was named after British author Rumer Godden.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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