Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 11, 2026

Happy birthday to Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, and Joe Rogan! August 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Chris Hemsworth, 43
A compelling Australian actor and film producer, Chris Hemsworth captivates audiences with his dynamic performances. He is widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth has also garnered praise for diverse roles and is an advocate for brain health.
Little-known fact:
His first job was cleaning breast pumps for a pharmacy when he was 14 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Viola Davis, 61
An American actress and producer, Viola Davis rose to global prominence with emotionally charged performances on stage and screen. She is acclaimed for her powerful portrayals in films such as Fences and The Woman King.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Viola Davis often ate from dumpsters due to severe childhood poverty in Central Falls, Rhode Island.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Comedian and Television Host Joe Rogan, 59
A multifaceted American podcaster and comedian, Joe Rogan first gained national attention as an actor before becoming a prominent voice in sports commentary. He is best known for his long-form interviews and discussions on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Little-known fact:
Before his comedy and broadcasting career, Joe Rogan won the US Open Taekwondo Championship as a lightweight at age 19.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Computer Scientist and Entrepreneur Steve Wozniak, 76
Innovation and a dedication to engineering excellence mark American technology entrepreneur Steve Wozniak, a key figure in the personal computer revolution. He famously co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs, designing the Apple I and the groundbreaking Apple II. Beyond tech, he also pursued educational initiatives and philanthropy.
Little-known fact:
He reportedly kept a ceremonial $50 weekly paycheck from Apple for decades after his official departure.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Anna Gunn, 58
An American actress celebrated for her versatile character work, Anna Gunn rose to prominence with her Emmy Award-winning role in the Breaking Bad series. Her nuanced performances also include turns in the Deadwood series and the film Sully.
Little-known fact:
Anna Gunn made her Broadway debut in 1997, appearing in “The Rehearsal” at the Roundabout Theater.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor and Singer Alyson Stoner, 33
Energetic and multifaceted, Alyson Stoner is an American actor, singer, and dancer who captivated audiences from a young age. Stoner gained early fame dancing in iconic music videos and voicing Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in Phineas and Ferb. Beyond entertainment, they champion mental health awareness and authored a memoir, “Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything.”
Little-known fact:
Stoner became the youngest person to teach a master hip-hop class at the Millennium Dance Complex.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer-Songwriter Ben Gibbard, 50
Renowned for his introspective lyrics, American singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard rose to prominence as the frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and co-founder of The Postal Service. He is widely recognized for crafting emotive indie anthems that resonate with a global audience. His impactful albums, including Transatlanticism and Give Up, have left a lasting mark on modern music.
Little-known fact:
His handwritten lyrics for “Ichiro’s Theme,” a song he wrote about the baseball player Ichiro Suzuki, are housed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Author and Illustrator Jim Lee, 62
A celebrated Korean American comic book artist, Jim Lee has reshaped the industry with his detailed art and publishing vision. He is best known for his work on Marvel’s X-Men and his role as President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics. Lee has also co-founded Image Comics.
Little-known fact:
Before dedicating himself to comics, Jim Lee majored in psychology at Princeton University, initially planning a career in medicine.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Embeth Davidtz, 61
Versatile American and South African actress Embeth Davidtz is widely recognized for her compelling dramatic performances on screen. Her notable roles in Schindler’s List and Matilda cemented her as a beloved and respected talent in Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Embeth Davidtz had to learn Afrikaans at a young age when her family moved to South Africa.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Ian Mcdiarmid, 82
Grounded in classical theater, Scottish actor and director Ian McDiarmid is globally recognized for his sinister portrayal of Emperor Palpatine. His extensive stage career includes an Olivier Award for Insignificance and a Tony Award for Faith Healer, while also appearing in numerous Shakespearean productions.
Little-known fact:
McDiarmid initially studied for a Master of Arts in psychology before fully committing to acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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