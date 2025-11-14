15 Celebrities Who Donated Generously To Help Australian Fire Services

Australia is currently being ravaged by bushfires that spread across the country as the regular bushfire season took an unexpected and severe turn. Unfortunately, so far an estimated 8.4 million hectares (21 million acres; 84,000 square kilometres; 32,000 square miles) were lost to flames, alongside 2,500 buildings (including over 1,900 houses). The fires took lives of 25 people (as of 5 January 2020) and there are more gruesome losses of life as it is feared that an estimated billion animals were killed or will die due to starvation and loss of habitat caused by the flames.
Many people responded to Australia’s dire situation, offering everything from thoughts and prayers to support and donations. Amongst millions of others, celebrities also chimed in and encouraged others to help and donate. While celebs like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton urged their millions of followers to donate, others decided to lead by example as they put out real numbers and how they donated to encourage others to follow their suit. If you spotted a favorite celebrity making a donation as well, comment and let us know about their good deeds!
You can donate to help the relief efforts by clicking on the links of individual funds pages: Red Cross Disaster, NSW Rural Fire Service, Queensland Fire Service.
#1 Comedian Celeste Barber Raised $31,705,797 In Donations (As Of January 8)
#2 Chris Hemsworth And His Family Donated $1,000,000
#3 Alecia Beth Moore (P!nk) Donated $500,000
#4 Elton John Pledged $1,000,000
#5 Actress Rebel Wilson Raised $100,000 By Auctioning A Private Lunch Date
#6 Russell Crowe Donated $105,000 Directly To RFS Captain John Lardner. The Actor Previously Auctioned Rabbitohs’ Cap And Raised $400,000
#7 Kylie Minogue And Her Family Donated $500,000
#8 Actor Dacre Montgomery Raised Over $250,000 Through Donations
#9 Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donated $500,000
#10 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Matched Sharapova’s $17k Donation
#11 Australian Youtuber Muselk Raised More Than $125,000 Through Donations
#12 Singer Dami Im And Her Husband Noah Donated $10,000
#13 Ash Barty Promised To Donate The Prize Money ($360,000) If She Wins The Brisbane International
#14 Maria Sharapova Pledged $17,400
#15 Billionaire Justin Hemmes Donated $500,000 To The RFS
#16 Kylie Jenner Reportedly Donated $1,000,000
