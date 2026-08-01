Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 1, 2026

Happy birthday to Jason Momoa, Sam Mendes, and Adam Duritz! August 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor, Director, and Producer Jason Momoa, 47
With a powerful physical presence and a deep connection to his Hawaiian roots, Jason Momoa has captivated audiences worldwide. The American actor rose to international fame through his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and as the title character in the Aquaman franchise, showcasing his versatility across fantasy and superhero genres.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Jason Momoa worked in a surf shop and was discovered by fashion designer Takeo Kobayashi.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 English Director and Producer Sam Mendes, 61
A British filmmaker and stage director, Sam Mendes is widely recognized for his masterful storytelling and innovative visual style. Samuel Alexander Mendes burst onto the scene with his debut film American Beauty, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director. He has also received numerous Tony Awards for his acclaimed theatrical productions.
Little-known fact:
Before dedicating himself to theater and film, Sam Mendes was a noted schoolboy cricketer.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Adam Duritz, 62
Poetic lyrics and a distinctive vocal style have defined American singer and songwriter Adam Duritz, the charismatic frontman of Counting Crows. He is known for crafting emotionally rich songs and co-founding two record labels. Duritz has also openly discussed his struggles with a dissociative disorder.
Little-known fact:
When he was 18, Adam Duritz visited and worked on Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Rapper and Songwriter Chuck D, 66
Boasting a powerful, resonant voice, American rapper Chuck D co-founded Public Enemy, an influential hip-hop group renowned for its politically and socially conscious lyrics. His work reshaped the genre, earning him a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
Chuck D is the maternal great-grandson of George Washington Foster, a pioneering African American architect in New Jersey and New York.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 English Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Joe Elliott, 67
Renowned for his powerful vocals, British musician Joe Elliott co-founded Def Leppard, helping define the sound of 1980s hard rock. He is celebrated for leading the band through multi-platinum album sales and energetic live performances. Elliott’s musical versatility extends to several side projects and a weekly radio show on Planet Rock.
Little-known fact:
Joe Elliott wrote and recorded his first song at eight years old, using his mother’s tape recorder.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Mexican-American Actor and Producer Demián Bichir, 63
Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made Mexican actor Demián Bichir Nájera a favorite among modern film directors. He garnered an Academy Award nomination for his role in A Better Life and portrayed complex figures in projects like Weeds and The Hateful Eight.
Little-known fact:
His unique first name, Demián, was inspired by Hermann Hesse’s novel Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair’s Youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Blues Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Robert Cray, 73
Celebrated for his innovative approach to the genre, American blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray redefined the sound of contemporary blues. Cray earned five Grammy Awards and achieved widespread commercial success with albums like Strong Persuader and hit singles such as “Smoking Gun.” He has toured extensively and collaborated with blues legends like Albert Collins and John Lee Hooker.
Little-known fact:
In the 1978 film National Lampoon’s Animal House, Robert Cray was the uncredited bassist in the house party band Otis Day and the Knights.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor John Carroll Lynch, 63
American actor and director John Carroll Lynch is celebrated for his compelling character work in film and television. Known for his role as Norm Gunderson in Fargo and his directorial debut with Lucky, Lynch has showcased remarkable range.
Little-known fact:
For his role as Twisty the Clown in American Horror Story: Freak Show, John Carroll Lynch learned how to make balloon animals.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actor and Singer Leon Thomas Iii, 33
An American singer, songwriter, and actor, Leon Thomas III gained fame for his role as Andre Harris on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. Thomas later became a Grammy-winning producer, contributing to hits for artists like SZA and Ariana Grande. His album Mutt debuted to critical acclaim.
Little-known fact:
Thomas provided the singing voice for Tyrone the moose in the animated children’s series The Backyardigans.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Korean American Singer, Songwriter, and Actress Tiffany Young, 37
An American singer-songwriter and actress, Tiffany Young is widely known for her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. She rose to international fame as a member of the influential K-pop group Girls’ Generation, which debuted in 2007. Young has further established herself as a solo artist with the EP I Just Wanna Dance and has ventured into musical theater, notably starring in “Chicago.”
Little-known fact:
Before her K-pop debut, Tiffany Young’s first ambition was to become a Disney princess.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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