Here’s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

by

Turns out, one of the most famous pop culture icons, Britney Spears, for years hasn’t been able to hold full control of her own life. Ever since 2007, Britney’s been under a conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, which means that all of her personal finances have been managed by her father and a lawyer. The legal guardianship has been put in place following Britney’s public breakdown back in 2008. A few years ago, concerned fans have launched the #FreeBritney movement, hoping to help restore Britney’s autonomy and raise media awareness about the whole situation.

A few days ago, the New York Times released a new documentary called Framing Britney Spears focusing on the pop star’s guardianship. In addition, the documentary showcases the misogyny and media scrutiny Britney has been facing throughout the years of her career, which left many viewers absolutely shocked and disturbed, resulting in the topic trending on Twitter. With that being said, Bored Panda invites you to look through some of people’s reactions after watching the documentary.

#1

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: Farah_Galfond

#2

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: Juan_Sebastian_

#3

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: SarahThyre

#4

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: MsSaraMae

#5

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: _AJHinson

#6

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: KiarahLuter

#7

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: FitLikeBritney

#8

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: TheRebelGay

#9

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: AxcelRuizDiaz

#10

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: yelyahwilliams

#11

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: CaseyOakes

#12

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: mariaa_lynn

#13

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: TATIANNANOW

#14

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: YankeeCremoso

#15

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: GlennonDoyle

#16

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: Terr

#17

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: lesbogomez

#18

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: sleep2dream

#19

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: kmelkhat

#20

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: theeashleyray

#21

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: camilluddington

#22

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: jennyyangtv

#23

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: Rico_nastyy

#24

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: yashar

#25

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: BradySpears

#26

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: wagatwe

#27

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: NataliaNegrotti

#28

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: godkneebitch

#29

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: JohnnySibilly

#30

Here&#8217;s How The Internet Reacted To The New Britney Spears Documentary (30 Tweets)

Image source: HeatherMatarazz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Loses Weight, Her Coworker Is Not Happy About It: “Fattest Person In The Office”
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
This Guy Inserts Pop Culture Characters Into Old Thrift Store Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Netflix Show “Dear White People” Has its First Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2017
All 20 Of These Problem-Solvers Are Under $20, So You Can Basically Fix Your Whole Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Times People Realized That Modern Capitalism Is Starting To Look Ridiculous
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Camino De Santiago -800 Kilometers Of An Ancient Pilgrimage Route
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.