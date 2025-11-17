22 Actors Standing Together With The Most Famous Characters They Played (New Pics)

by

In the grand theater of cinema, actors are primarily known by the iconic characters they portray. Before achieving fame, they aren’t recognized by their names but by their characters. Take, for instance, the iconic roles of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone”, or Robert Downey Jr.’s memorable portrayal of Tony Stark. These names are so intertwined that it’s easy to confuse the actor with the character, to the point where they’re nearly synonymous.

Netherlands-based artist, Ard Gelinck, presents a take on this confluence of actor and role. Through his skill, he detaches the inseparable, juxtaposing the actor and their character in a fascinating and reflective manner. His work frames the two side-by-side as though they’re conversing, spending time together, and just engaging in a unique form of interaction.

Also, make sure to check out part one of the post on Bored Panda by clicking here.

More info: Instagram

#1 Emma Watson And Hermione Granger

Harry Potter.

Image source: ardgelinck

#2 Robbie Coltrane And Hagrid

Harry Potter.

Image source: ardgelinck

#3 Michael J. Fox And Marty Mcfly

Back to the Future.

Image source: ardgelinck

#4 Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter

Harry Potter.

Image source: ardgelinck

#5 Macaulay Culkin and Kevin Mccallister

Home Alone.

Image source: ardgelinck

#6 Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump.

Image source: ardgelinck

#7 Harrison Ford And Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones.

Image source: ardgelinck

#8 Carrie Fisher And Princess Leia

Star Wars.

Image source: ardgelinck

#9 Robert Downey Jr. And Tony Stark

Iron man.

Image source: ardgelinck

#10 Jude Law And Pope Pius XIII

The Young Pope.

Image source: ardgelinck

#11 Jack Nicholson And Jack Torrance

The Shining.

Image source: ardgelinck

#12 Julia Roberts And Vivian Ward

Pretty Woman.

Image source: ardgelinck

#13 Tom Selleck And Thomas Magnum

Magnum, P.I.

Image source: ardgelinck

#14 Henry Thomas And Elliott

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Image source: ardgelinck

#15 Molly Ringwald And Andie Walsh

Pretty in Pink.

Image source: ardgelinck

#16 Sylvester Stallone And Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa.

Image source: ardgelinck

#17 Luke Perry And Dylan Mckay

Beverly Hills, 90210.

Image source: ardgelinck

#18 Sharon Stone And Catherine Tramell

Basic Instinct.

Image source: ardgelinck

#19 Denzel Washington And Dr. Philip Chandler

St. Elsewhere.

Image source: ardgelinck

#20 Jenna Ortega And Wednesday

Wednesday.

Image source: ardgelinck

#21 Tom Cruise And Joel Goodsen

Risky Business.

Image source: ardgelinck

#22 Mel Gibson And Martin Riggs

Lethal Weapon.

Image source: ardgelinck

Patrick Penrose
