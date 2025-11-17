22 Actors Standing Together With The Most Famous Characters They Played (New Pics)

In the grand theater of cinema, actors are primarily known by the iconic characters they portray. Before achieving fame, they aren’t recognized by their names but by their characters. Take, for instance, the iconic roles of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone”, or Robert Downey Jr.’s memorable portrayal of Tony Stark. These names are so intertwined that it’s easy to confuse the actor with the character, to the point where they’re nearly synonymous.
Netherlands-based artist, Ard Gelinck, presents a take on this confluence of actor and role. Through his skill, he detaches the inseparable, juxtaposing the actor and their character in a fascinating and reflective manner. His work frames the two side-by-side as though they’re conversing, spending time together, and just engaging in a unique form of interaction.
#1 Emma Watson And Hermione Granger
Harry Potter.
#2 Robbie Coltrane And Hagrid
Harry Potter.
#3 Michael J. Fox And Marty Mcfly
Back to the Future.
#4 Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter
Harry Potter.
#5 Macaulay Culkin and Kevin Mccallister
Home Alone.
#6 Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump.
#7 Harrison Ford And Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones.
#8 Carrie Fisher And Princess Leia
Star Wars.
#9 Robert Downey Jr. And Tony Stark
Iron man.
#10 Jude Law And Pope Pius XIII
#11 Jack Nicholson And Jack Torrance
The Shining.
#12 Julia Roberts And Vivian Ward
Pretty Woman.
#13 Tom Selleck And Thomas Magnum
Magnum, P.I.
#14 Henry Thomas And Elliott
#15 Molly Ringwald And Andie Walsh
Pretty in Pink.
#16 Sylvester Stallone And Rocky Balboa
Rocky Balboa.
#17 Luke Perry And Dylan Mckay
Beverly Hills, 90210.
#18 Sharon Stone And Catherine Tramell
Basic Instinct.
#19 Denzel Washington And Dr. Philip Chandler
St. Elsewhere.
#20 Jenna Ortega And Wednesday
Wednesday.
#21 Tom Cruise And Joel Goodsen
Risky Business.
#22 Mel Gibson And Martin Riggs
Lethal Weapon.
