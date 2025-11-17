Hey Pandas, What Are Some TV Shows That You Recommend? (Closed)

What are some good shows you recommend?
#1
I just binged the entirety of Ms marvel yesterday just because it was on free preview and I needed a break from sesame Street. I actually really enjoyed it… baby seemed to like it too
#2
rottmnt
#3
Owl House, it’s hard to explain but to me it feels like its made to include everyone, and that you can relate no matter what with at least one character. It has tons of growth but also some fun. It is a great shown and am sad it was ended early
#4
The Shield (2002 – 6 seasons)
Columbo (1968 – 2003); if you never seen it, give it a shot – an all-time classic for me
#5
Ghosts – british and american versions—–
The Finder——
Raising Hope—-
Upload—-
Umbrella Academy—–
The Orville
#6
Ahsoka (best Star Wars show since Andor)
Where in the World is Carmen Sandiegooooooo
Nailed It!
#7
One piece (Ik it’s sooooooo long buts it’s my favorite show EVER!)
#8
Snowpiercer if you’re looking for a sci-fi post-apocalyptic show. House Of The Dragon if you’re looking for either fantasy or drama, or both. Haunting of Hill House if you’re looking for horror. Demon Slayer for anime. Arcane for animated action adventure. Heartstopper for LGBTQ+
That’s all I can think of right now. :)
#9
Arcane League of Legends. I don’t know anything about League of Legends and still loved it. It’s just SO good!
#10
The Good Place, thank you Icelandic fart for telling me about this.
#11
Wheel Of Time is a great fantasy show! It’s based on a really interesting series, with a TON of worldbuilding (the author died before finishing it, and the successor has a reputation for making all the details accurate), and the costumes and sets are amazing.
#12
Grimm. From google: Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures known as Wesen, which are part human and part animal. Fighting alongside his partner, Hank, colleague Sergeant Wu and friends Monroe and Rosalee, Nick faces off against internal and external forces.
It’s SOOOOOO GOOOOOOOD, I watched it for the first time when I was 11 and have seen every episode (there are 123, about 45 mins each) at lest 10 times, plus more times I’ve watched my favorite episodes like Blind Love.
