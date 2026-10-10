From Upstaging The Bride To Announcing A Pregnancy, 10 Celebs Who Shamelessly Crossed The Line As Wedding Guests

#1 Hailey Bieber Wore White To A Wedding, And Fans Didn’t Like It
Hailey sparked a heated debate about wedding etiquette when she showed up to her friend Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in a white dress in June 2023.
The model attended the Beverly Hills ceremony with her husband, Justin Bieber, alongside celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Naomi Campbell.
Hailey wore a long-sleeved Fancì Club dress with a high neckline, side cutouts, and an open back. She completed the look with a fuzzy blue Bottega Veneta purse, diamond drop earrings, and bright blue eyeshadow.
Traditionally, wedding guests avoid wearing white because the color is associated with the bride.
However, it was unclear whether Shepherd had approved Hailey’s outfit or whether the wedding had a specific dress code.
Photos of the look, which Hailey later shared on Instagram, drew criticism from some followers.
One commenter asked, “The only thing I want to know is why the f*** you wore white to a WEDDING,” while another questioned, “Why is she wearing white to a wedding??”
Others defended the model, with one person saying, “Her dress is light blue, not white,” while another said, “This is too close to white, I fear.”
Image source: haileybieber/Instagram
#2 Lana Del Rey’s Wedding Outfit Sparked A Double Fashion Debate
Rey found herself under intense scrutiny after attending Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding in a pink-and-white dress with casual platform sandals.
The couple tied the knot on August 19, 2023, at Parker’s Garage and Oyster Saloon on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
The Summertime Sadness singer wore a lacy minidress decorated with pink flowers, a cropped white cardigan, a baby-blue Prada handbag, and a white bow in her hair.
However, her outfit drew criticism for two reasons: its white details and her relaxed footwear choice.
Some social media users questioned her decision to wear a white dress to a wedding.
“Why is she wearing white???” one person asked, while another wrote, “Now why did she wear white to a wedding?”
Others were more forgiving. One fan pointed out, “LIGHT PINK guys!” while another joked, “I’d let her wear white to my wedding.”
Her platform slides also became a talking point, with some comparing them to Crocs and questioning whether the famous singer could have chosen dressier shoes.
One person joked that Del Rey must have thought “the dress code was Beach Casual.”
Image source: Splash News/VidaPress
#3 John Travolta’s Ultimate Casual Wedding Attire As An Unexpected Guest
Travolta gave a Georgia couple an unexpected wedding guest when he turned up at their nuptials in jeans, a black T-shirt, and a baseball cap in 2013.
The actor’s appearance caught people’s attention, but one detail was unusual. The newlyweds had actually invited him after meeting him at a bar the night before.
According to a Reddit post shared by a friend of the couple, Travolta met the wedding party while out the previous evening.
The actor reportedly returned the next day and posed for photos with the bride, groom, and their guests.
In one picture, he smiled beside the newlyweds and gave the camera a thumbs-up, wearing the same casual outfit he had worn the night before.
Yahoo reported that Travolta was in town to renew his pilot’s license. Members of the bridal party reportedly described him as “nice” and “down to earth.”
Interestingly, this was not his first wedding-crashing story.
Travolta and the late Robin Williams once recalled attending a wedding in Santa Barbara in 1977 after spotting it from a bar next door.
“We were having fun, starting to relax, when we saw there was a wedding next door,” Travolta told USA Today in 2009. “We figured we’d crash it.”
Williams recalled the guests recognizing them, with one person shouting, “Hey, they really are Mork and Vinnie Barbarino!”
Image source: brasstownvalleyresort/Flickr
#4 Martin Short Mistook Selena Gomez’s Wedding Cake For A Guest Dessert
Short nearly turned Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding reception into a hilarious cake disaster after accidentally cutting into their wedding cake before the newlyweds could.
The mishap happened at the couple’s Santa Barbara wedding on September 27, 2025. Short, Gomez’s co-star on Only Murders in the Building, shared the story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The comedian explained that around 12 people from the show, including Steve Martin and Paul Rudd, had gathered in a seating area at the back of the reception tent.
When he spotted a small cake nearby, he assumed the couple had arranged separate cakes for different guest sections.
Hours later, Martin announced that he was leaving the party. Short, fork in hand, insisted his co-star could not leave without dessert.
“‘You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed: ‘Marty!’” he recalled.
Short quickly realized his mistake. The cake had “Just Married” written across the top, and his cuts were clearly visible. He even tried to repair the damage with his fork, but that only made things worse.
“This was bad,” he admitted, explaining that the cake was due to be presented in about an hour. He then turned to Rudd and asked, “So, do we just leave?”
Thankfully, the wedding coordinator and chef stepped in to save the dessert.
Short recalled the chef arriving and asking, “What the hell happened here?”
The team managed to repair the cake, although Short joked that it now looked like a Hollywood wedding cake that had “a little work done.”
Short also hoped the mishap would remain a secret.
“Guys, we can’t let Selena know!” he recalled saying.
But his plan failed when Gomez approached him as he was leaving and teased, “Hey, Marty! I heard you tried to eat my cake!”
Image source: stevemartinreally/Instagram, selenatorslatinas/Instagram
#5 Victoria Beckham’s Dance With His Son Left Wedding Guests Feeling Awkward
Beckham’s dance with her son, Brooklyn Beckham, at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz has resurfaced as a major talking point after a wedding guest shared more details about the awkward moment.
DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the couple’s April 2022 wedding, discussed the incident on the British talk show This Morning in January 2026.
Brooklyn accused his mother of hijacking his planned first dance with Nicola and making him feel “uncomfortable or humiliated” in front of around 500 guests.
According to Fat Tony, the moment began when singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn onto the stage.
Guests expected Nicola to join her new husband for their romantic first dance, but Anthony instead invited Victoria, introducing her as “the most beautiful woman in the room.”
Fat Tony said Brooklyn looked “devastated” when he realized what was happening. He also recalled Anthony telling him to “put your hands on your mother’s hips” during the dance.
“There was no sl*t dropping, there was no PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girls actions,” the DJ explained, clarifying that he considered the moment inappropriate because of its timing, rather than the dance moves themselves.
He added that Nicola left the room crying, while the atmosphere became uncomfortable for the other guests. “The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” he said.
Fat Tony also claimed that guests discussed the incident at brunch the following day. However, he cautioned against treating the dance as the sole reason for the family rift, describing it as “a very small part of the bigger problem.”
Brooklyn has alleged that his parents repeatedly disrespected Nicola and placed their public image above his marriage. Victoria has not publicly responded to his specific accusations about the dance.
Image source: victoriabeckham/Instagram
#6 Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Animated Exchange Became A Wedding Talking Point
Justin and Hailey drew attention at Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski’s wedding after footage of the couple having an animated conversation sparked speculation about their marriage.
The wedding took place on August 30, 2026, after Finneas and Sulewski spent eight years together.
Billie Eilish officiated the ceremony, which also welcomed celebrities including Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jason Sudeikis, Nina Dobrev, and Emma Chamberlain.
However, footage of the Biebers exchanging words quickly became a talking point online.
Some viewers interpreted their interaction as a sign of trouble, with one commenter writing, “They hate each other.” Another claimed, “He genuinely hates her.”
Body language expert Judi James offered a more measured interpretation when speaking to the Daily Mail. She said Hailey’s reaction as Justin walked away suggested “tension or drama.”
James also noted that Justin appeared to have a “gently hunched posture,” explaining that his arm position made him look “less motivated and less positive.”
However, she did not conclude that the couple had been arguing. Hailey’s hand gestures, she said, did not necessarily signal conflict because she was “not at him.”
Image source: lilbieber/Instagram
#7 Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement During Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Weekend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement reportedly caused some tension when they shared the news with royal family members during Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.
Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
According to royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book Finding Freedom, Meghan and Harry chose the occasion to tell the family they were expecting their first child.
However, the news allegedly did not sit well with the bride.
The authors wrote, “It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news.”
Meghan and Harry announced the pregnancy publicly three days later, on October 15, as they arrived in Sydney, Australia, for their royal tour. Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex was expecting a baby in spring 2019.
The timing reportedly caused some awkwardness, especially given Harry and Eugenie’s close relationship.
According to the book, the cousins shared a strong bond, and Eugenie was among the first people to learn about Harry’s relationship with Meghan.
The book also recalled how the couple attended a Halloween party together in Toronto in October 2016, when Meghan and Harry had already been on double dates with Eugenie and Brooksbank.
The authors described Eugenie as “more than just a cousin to Harry,” adding that they were “also the closest of friends.” They also wrote that Eugenie had told friends she loved Meghan and considered her “just the tonic” for Harry.
Despite the reported disagreement over the pregnancy announcement, the relationship did not appear to suffer lasting damage.
Scobie and Durand wrote that Eugenie later made “several visits” to see Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie while the family stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his early months.
Image source: Max Mumby/Getty Images, Owen Humphreys/Getty Images
#8 Kendall Jenner Apparently Took Approval For A Wedding Dress From The Bride
Kendall Jenner faced criticism for wearing a revealing dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. However, the model later made it clear that she had checked with the bride before wearing the controversial outfit.
Perez, an influencer with more than 417,000 Instagram followers, married in Miami, where Jenner attended as a bridesmaid.
For the reception, Jenner changed into a black Mônot dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection. The outfit featured a long, flowing skirt and diamond-shaped cutouts that exposed parts of her chest and midriff.
The look quickly attracted attention online, with some people arguing that the revealing design was inappropriate for a wedding.
Elaine Swann, an etiquette expert and former wedding coordinator, told Insider that Jenner had “certainly made a mistake” with her outfit choice because she stood out from the other guests.
The debate resurfaced in December when Perez shared wedding photos on Instagram and described the celebration as “the greatest night of 2021.” Some commenters again questioned Jenner’s dress, with one calling it “inappropriate.”
However, Perez defended her friend. She said Jenner “looked stunning” and added that she “loved it.”
Jenner also responded directly to the discussion, revealing that she had sought permission before wearing the outfit.
“Obvi asked for your approval in advance too,” she wrote to Perez, adding, “We love a beach wedding.”
Image source: kendalljenner/Instagram
#9 Taylor Swift Hid Behind A Sheet To Avoid Stealing Her Friend’s Spotlight
Taylor Swift tried to keep the attention on her childhood best friend’s wedding in September 2017, but her attempt to avoid the cameras created an unexpected scene outside the ceremony.
The singer served as a bridesmaid at Abigail Anderson’s wedding to Matt Lucier on Martha’s Vineyard.
Fans and photographers gathered outside the church hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift, who tried to stay out of sight by hiding behind a sheet.
The unusual move did not go down well with everyone waiting outside.
Some fans reportedly booed her and demanded that she “put the sheet down,” turning her attempt to keep a low profile into a talking point.
Despite the commotion, Swift still carried out her wedding duties.
Photographers captured her helping Anderson by holding up her flowing wedding gown as they made their way to the ceremony.
She also delivered a speech at the reception, although a leaked clip suggested that it was far from a typical sentimental toast.
Swift joked about her friend and the groom getting together, telling guests, “They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear. And then there’s silence.”
The audience laughed at the story, and the couple appeared unfazed by the singer’s cheeky account.
Anderson later marked the occasion on social media, sharing a picture of her wedding band with the caption, “Forever starts now 09.02.17.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#10 Diplo Livestreamed Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Secret Wedding
Diplo found himself at the center of a wedding drama after livestreaming Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise Las Vegas wedding on Instagram in May 2019.
The couple had planned a low-key ceremony, but the DJ’s decision to broadcast the event meant their secret was out almost immediately.
Jonas and Turner married on May 1, 2019, after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo, one of the few guests at the ceremony, filmed the proceedings and even added dog-face filters to his livestream.
The unexpected broadcast had an amusing consequence: Jonas’s parents reportedly learned about their son’s marriage online rather than directly from him.
“They do, the internet told them! I’m still trying to make it better!” Jonas joked during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Meanwhile, Turner had called her mother shortly before the ceremony to let her know she was getting married.
Jonas later poked fun at Diplo during an interview on Capital Breakfast.
“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it. I love Diplo, but he loves his Gram more than a 13-year-old,” the singer said.
“He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous,” he added.
Turner also made it clear that Diplo had not been hired to document the occasion. “Well, we didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer; he just kind of decided to live stream it,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, diplo/Instagram
Follow Us