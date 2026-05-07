The Celebrities Who Lost The Most “Followers” In Instagram’s Bot Purge

Instagram’s massive “Great Purge of 2026” has officially shaken up the social media world, and some of the platform’s biggest stars were hit the hardest.
Beginning on May 6, Instagram launched a sweeping cleanup to remove millions of bot, spam, and inactive accounts, in an effort to provide advertisers and creators with more accurate audience metrics.
The platform-wide crackdown reportedly wiped out fake followers in massive waves, with celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner losing tens of millions of followers almost overnight.
According to Meta, the purge is part of a broader push to crack down on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” while also prioritizing original content over repost-heavy accounts.
However, the dramatic drops quickly reignited debates over vanity metrics, fake engagement, and just how much celebrity influence online is actually real.
The cleanup also sparked frustration among regular users, with widespread reports of legitimate accounts being mistakenly flagged or restricted during the crackdown.
Social media users wasted no time reacting to the shocking loss of followers.
“So half of Instagram was fake this whole time and we just had to wait for instagram to care,” one user joked, while another wrote, “Imagine losing million followers overnight.. that’s embarrassing.”
A third commenter quipped, “My ultimate flex is that my Instagram followers of 271 remains absolutely untouched & unbothered.”
“Instagram just accidentally exposed half the industry’s ‘engagement strategy.’”
As many continue to ask “Which famous personalities lost a huge number of followers after this step by Meta?”, here are the stars who were hit hardest during Instagram’s biggest bot purge yet.
#1 Cristiano Ronaldo – 6.6 Million
While it has been widely reported that the football legend lost around 7 million followers, 6.6 million to be exact, some reports suggest the number might actually be significantly higher than that.
Some estimates even speculate that the loss could be closer to 18 million followers.
Image source: cristiano
#2 Kylie Jenner – 5.1 Million
While the beauty mogul initially appeared to have lost about 5.1 million followers, fresh reports suggest the actual number may be closer to over 15 million.
Image source: kyliejenner
#3 Ariana Grande – 5.6 Million
The Grammy winner has lost between 5.6 million and 7 million Instagram followers as part of the purge.
Image source: arianagrande
#4 Selena Gomez – 5.5 Million
Reports indicate she was one of the most affected users, with estimates ranging from 5.5 million to 7 million followers removed.
Despite the significant drop, Gomez still remains the most-followed woman on Instagram.
Image source: selenagomez
#5 BLACKPINK – 6 Lakh
While some reports estimate the sensational K-pop group lost around 602,000 followers, others suggest BLACKPINK’s official account may have lost nearly 10 million followers.
Image source: BLACKPINK
#6 Kim Kardashian – 5.1 Million
Image source: kimkardashian
#7 Dwayne Johnson – 4.9 Million
Image source: therock
#8 Lionel Messi – 4.8 Million
Image source: leomessi
#9 Beyoncé – 4.4 Million
Just days before the Instagram purge, Queen Bey returned to the Met Gala as a co-chair for the first time in a decade, having last attended the event in 2016, sparking major online debate.
Netizens quickly noticed stark differences between her official red-carpet photos and the images she later shared on her Instagram account.
Observers pointed out that in her self-posted photos, her skin texture appeared unusually smooth, while her silhouette looked more defined than in unfiltered images from the event.
Some discussions also centered around “digital colorism,” with critics claiming her skin tone appeared noticeably lighter in her edited social media photos compared to the live event lighting.
“The Facetune is insane,” one user on X wrote about the Grammy winner.
Someone else called Beyoncé the “Queen of Photoshop.”
“The pictures look NOTHING like the ones she posted on IG!” a separate critic commented.
Image source: beyonce
#10 Justin Bieber – 4.3 Million
Prior to making headlines for his Instagram follower loss, Bieber’s Coachella headlining set last month became a major flashpoint for debate, with critics and fans sharply divided over the performance.
The most talked-about moment of the set involved Justin sitting on a stool behind a laptop, manually selecting backing tracks from a Mac and occasionally scrolling through YouTube videos and livestream comments to choose songs.
Instead of performing full live renditions, he played short clips of hits like Baby and Never Say Never directly from YouTube, singing along for about a minute before “pulling the plug” and moving on to the next track.
Critics labeled the performance “lazy,” “underprepared,” and “low effort,” especially given the reported $10 million fee he was paid for the set.
Even singer Katy Perry joined the conversation, playfully poking fun at the setup in a viral Instagram clip, where she was heard saying, “Thank God he has YouTube Premium… I don’t want to see no ads.”
“Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube…” one user wrote, while another added, “This might be the laziest performance of all time.”
“He is probably sitting somewhere right now and telling his friend ‘Can you belieb those idiots paid me 10 million dollars, and I just sat there watching youtube videos.’”
Image source: lilbieber
#11 Taylor Swift – 4.2 Million
The pop sensation and multi-Grammy-winning artist has been in the spotlight over the past few months, not just for her music, but also for her relationship status.
Taylor, who announced her engagement to NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in August 2025, is reportedly planning her dream wedding.
However, due to multiple security leaks, insiders claim she is considering a “double wedding” strategy.
According to reports, one large, star-studded celebration would serve as a high-security decoy for prying eyes and cameras, while a second, much smaller and more intimate ceremony would take place off the grid to ensure privacy.
Skeptics, however, claim the constant wedding “leaks” are being strategically timed to distract from other legal issues, including an ongoing high-stakes trademark battle over the title of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Las Vegas performer and writer Maren Wade filed the suit on March 30, alleging trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition.
Reportedly, Wade has owned the trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl” since 2015, using it for a column, podcast, and live touring show, and argues that Swift’s album title and aesthetic are “confusingly similar” and dilute her established brand.
Image source: taylorswift
#12 Kendall Jenner – 3.7 Million
Image source: kendalljenner
#13 Jennifer Lopez – 3.4 Million
Image source: jlo
#14 Miley Cyrus – 3.2 Million
Image source: Miley Cyrus
#15 Katy Perry – 3 Million
Since last month, Katy has been facing serious allegations and potential legal trouble over disturbing claims made by actress Ruby Rose.
Ruby accused Perry of misconduct at a Melbourne nightclub called Spice Market, a licensed venue in the city’s Central Business District, in August 2010.
Rose described the alleged incident in graphic terms, writing online, “…She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side, and rubbed her disgusting v**ina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”
However, Perry’s legal team vehemently denied the claims, calling them “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies.”
According to reports, Victoria Police in Australia are currently investigating the matter, which is allegedly being handled by Melbourne’s S*xual Offences and Child A**se Investigation Team (SOCIT), after Ruby filed a formal police report.
Image source: katyperry
#16 Kevin Hart – 2.6 Million
Image source: kevinhart4real
#17 Rihanna – 2.1 Million
Image source: badgalriri
#18 Zendaya – 2 Million
Image source: zendaya
#19 Drake – 1.9 Million
Image source: champagnepapi
#20 Lebron James – 1.9 Million
Image source: kingjames
#21 Cardi B – 1.7 Million
Image source: iamcardib
#22 David Beckham – 1.2 Million
Since 2025, the Beckham family has been embroiled in a highly publicized rift, primarily involving David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
While rumors of tension had reportedly simmered since the couple’s 2022 wedding, the situation escalated into a full-scale public fallout in early 2026.
In January this year, Brooklyn broke years of silence with a multi-page Instagram statement.
He accused his parents of being “controlling,” manipulating press narratives, and attempting to “sabotage” his marriage in order to protect the “Brand Beckham” image.
Brooklyn also alleged that his mother “hijacked” his first wedding dance by dancing with him “inappropriately” in Nicola’s place, leaving his wife tearful on their wedding day.
The family reportedly no longer follows one another on social media. Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz Beckham, claimed they were blocked by Brooklyn and Nicola, rather than the parents unfollowing them.
Reports also surfaced alleging that the eldest of the Beckham children served his parents with a legal notice requesting that all future communication be handled strictly through attorneys.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in April 2026, Victoria indirectly addressed her son’s claims, emphasizing that she and David’s priority for the past 30 years has been to “protect and love” their children.
She added that they have always tried to be the “best parents” they can be, despite the challenges of raising adult children in the public eye.
Image source: davidbeckham
#23 Shakira – 1.1 Million
Just days before the bot purge, on May 2, 2026, Shakira headlined a massive free concert on Copacabana Beach as part of the annual Todo Mundo no Rio festival.
According to city officials, the event drew an estimated two million people.
She was joined onstage by Brazilian stars Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Caetano Veloso, and Maria Bethânia.
The concert was funded by the city government as part of an initiative to revitalize the local economy through large-scale annual events, following Madonna’s 2024 performance and Lady Gaga’s 2025 performance.
While the concert was considered a massive success overall, it was also surrounded by controversy.
After the show, the Waka Waka singer faced heavy backlash on social media, with fans accusing her of lip-syncing during portions of her nearly 30-song set.
Critics pointed to several moments where her vocals allegedly did not match the live video feed.
One netizen wrote online, “If ur gonna lip [sync], at least make it believable.”
Another added, “This is genuinely a f**king mess,” while a third commented, “What an awful vocal and performance.”
The show also reportedly suffered from major technical issues, including audio and visual syncing problems that some fans described as “a mess.”
Image source: shakira
#24 Priyanka Chopra – 1.1 Million
Image source: priyankachopra
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