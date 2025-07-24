139 Pics Of Cute, Smol, Majestic And Charming Cats To Heal Your Soul

Cats have been our friends ever since we let them hang around grain stores to keep out rats and other pests. Yes, they do tend to see us more as “staff” than friends, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be downright endearing and cuddly at the same time.

People from across the internet have shared cute, adorable and heartwarming pictures of their cats and we’ve gathered them here. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments section down below.

#1 We Adopted A 17 Year Old Baby

Image source: YakOne3002

#2 Meet Tiger, My Boyfriends Ancient 20 Year Old Kitty

Image source: Corgi_teefs

#3 This Morning I Discovered I Was Having A Miscarriage. Emma Has Been Snuggling With Me For 2 Hours Now

Image source: DefinitelynotYissa

#4 Was Sad And Lay Down Flat On The Floor And Closed My Eyes. Opened Them Back Up To Find This

Image source: miraclealigner92

#5 This Is The Best Feeling In The World

Image source: skoalreaver

#6 Probably The Best Part Of My Job (I Paint Houses)

Image source: taykaybo

#7 He Protected Two Baby Kittens Against 5 Other Adult Cats

Image source: Cat-on-the-run

#8 At 19 Years Old, My Senior Cat Has Entered Her Garden Goddess Era

Image source: TechnologyFull6412

#9 My Girlfriend And Our Two Girls Brought This Little Girl Home After Finding Her Abandoned On A Walking Trail , She Was Pretty Traumatized But After A Few Weeks She Is Starting To Come Around. This Is Kitty

Image source: RipTorn1978

#10 My Boyfriends “Feral” 20 Year Old Cat That Won’t Let Anyone Touch Him

Image source: Lost_Ad_6204

#11 His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts

Image source: autoboyluna

#12 Rescued Her Only 72 Hours Ago. Meet Denim

Image source: YoutubeBinger99

#13 Pulled This Guy Off The Side Of The Highway Today

Image source: No_Couple_7761

#14 My Tiny Round Girl!!!! Cleo

Image source: Kelsfergo

#15 I Know As Parents, We Can Be Biased… But Isn’t My Baby So Beautiful? 🥹

Image source: justlovespeacocks

#16 The Tiniest Of Smol

Image source: According_Plant_1065

#17 I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter

Image source: ajamesmccarthy

#18 After My Dog Of 14 Years Passed Away And A Year Plus Of Grieving, I’m Starting A New Chapter As A Cat Dad. I’m Absolutely Giddy For This Kitty

Image source: smilingmercenary23

#19 Found This Tiny Void On The Side Of The Road, 4 Flea Baths And 1 Tiny Bandana Later, Here He Is. Meet Arlo!

Image source: Sled_Dogg

#20 An Educated Gentleman

Image source: effloresca

#21 Pay Your Cat Tax

Image source: Aware_Ability8074

#22 Thank You For Growing Up With Me

Image source: yayavittle

#23 While Running I Bumped Into This Splendid Specimen

Image source: tantan66

#24 My Old Man, Yahtzee. No One Believes Me When I Tell Them He’s 16 Years Old

Image source: Aetra

#25 He Is Handsome. He Is Grace. He Hates It When You Kiss His Face

Image source: Disneychick322

#26 Caught Him Staring While I Was Asleep

Image source: Only-Spend-9109

#27 Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me

Image source: brian_the_wanderer

#28 My Cat (White) And His Girlfriend I Think (She Is Not Mine)

Image source: NoData3663

#29 Adopted Her On Saturday And I Just Think Shes Neat !

Image source: sarcasticbees

#30 Im Really Stupid. I Kissed My Cat With Lipstick On. I Washed Her With Cat Shampoo But It Didnt Work. Any Other Solution? Should I Try Coconut Oil?

Image source: bluekleio

#31 Our Boy’s Growth Over The Past Couple Years

Image source: HalfDime5

#32 My Girlfriend Painted Me And My Cat

Image source: Bewk27

#33 10 Years With This Floof

His mama got hit by a car when he was about 4 weeks old. The rest of the litter didn’t make it and I was determined to keep him alive. I’ve been the only person he tolerates since. 🖤

Image source: Scared_Category6311

#34 Whatcha…. Look’n At Lucy?

Image source: jNealB

#35 The Softest Paw You’ll See Today

Image source: imjappo

#36 Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot

Image source: badbadradbad

#37 Butterfly Visitor During His Cat Nap

Image source: Julsruls123

#38 Adopters Keep Asking To Split Up Bonded Pair

Image source: Kitty_casserole

#39 Found This Kitten Outside-Not Only Is She Sweet & Healthy, She Fits Right In With My Other 4 Cats

Image source: Coffeeandbunnies

#40 I Think Everyone Should See My Cat Atleast Once In Their Lifetime

Image source: realsecretfairy

#41 I Got My First Cat Yesterday

Image source: Jen_Neric

#42 Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot

Image source: HealthClean4149

#43 Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He’s Got Huge Cheeks

Image source: Cool_McStellar

#44 She Was Playing So Hard And Then All Of A Sudden

Image source: boeiejoh

#45 The Orange Girl Gang Now Has A Fifth Member – Peach – Found Hiding In A Pipe After Her 4 Siblings Were Found 2 By 2. A Five-Girl Orange Band!

Image source: liefieblue

#46 Gandalf After Feeding And A Bath

Image source: K1ng_Arthur_IV

#47 Remember Mini (Mega)? Turns Out She Is Perfectly Healthy She Just Has Dwarfism. Swipe To See How Big She Is Getting

She is 5 and a half months old now and just over two pounds.

Image source: IllustratorBig8972

#48 She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her😆

Image source: JoyBoy100x

#49 She’s Been So Much More Clingy And Affectionate Since I’ve Been Pregnant. Look At That Face 🥹

Image source: reddit.com

#50 My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes

Image source: k0nz

#51 Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since

Image source: Lauraizm

#52 So…. I Found This In My Garage This Morning. Ummm

Image source: IllDoItTomorr0w

#53 Am I Crazy To Think This Cat Loves Me?

Image source: _1Vertigo_

#54 Orange Cat Behaviour

Image source: daddiest-07

#55 I Growed Up

This is Milton. My bottle baby that I found at 2 weeks old in my neighbor’s window well. He is now 6 months old and is bigger than my two, five year old cats.

Image source: _dys-lexi-a_

#56 4 Years Ago My Girlfriend Was Taking A Walk In The Middle Of Nowhere In Arizona When She Heard The Tinest Of Cries Coming From A Pvc Pipe. When She Looked She Found These Little Babies. She Brought Them Home Showered Them With Love

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Jeff Is The Best. ❤️

Image source: Muhlgasm

#58 We Arrested This Little Criminal 3 Days Ago. Second And Third Pictures For Scale

Image source: VultureMadAtTheOx

#59 Tomorrow This Little Fluff Ball Bounces Off To His Forever Home

Image source: twoleggedgrazer

#60 2week Old Feral Fail Won’t Let Me Work

Image source: mostundudelike

#61 I’m Allergic But I Can’t Stop Holding Him

Found kittens in a crawlspace. This one had a dried wound and was walking odd (also the smallest). Cleaned up, formula + wet food and a warm bed, he is doing a lot better…vet visit in store. I’m popping allergy pills and loving every second…never considered myself a cat person until now.

Image source: Zealousideal_Date749

#62 Went To Mexico. Came Back With This Little Dude

Image source: niccia

#63 Alberto Says Hello!

Image source: reddit.com

#64 How My Kitten Slept With Us On His First Night Home 🥺

Image source: Crescent__Luna

#65 My Best Friend Troutman Corndog Came To Visit Me At Work Today

Image source: meowpal33

#66 The Veggies Vendor Is Sleeping

Image source: Daisken15

#67 Almost Eight And A Half Months Old

Image source: RubyBlueSun

#68 I Lost My Beautiful Boy This Morning So I Wanted To Share Him With You All

Image source: crazeddude64

#69 Just Found Her Outside On The Frozen Creek

Image source: Galethewizard1

#70 Hudson’s Current Status – C O N C E R N E D

Image source: c4t-tp

#71 Meet Solo

Image source: Unique_Economist697

#72 Found Her At The Back Door This Morning

Image source: YetAnotherZombie

#73 Beep Beep It’s Meep Time

Image source: Far_Lingonberry6055

#74 My Beautiful Girl 🩷 Adopted Her Today!

Image source: virghoebbyxx

#75 Found 2 New Criminals Hiding In Our Barn

Image source: Cancer_dancer1

#76 “I See You Have Macaroni. I, On The Other Hand, Do Not Have Macaroni”

Image source: Past-Example

#77 Everyone Meet Gluten

Image source: jkdobbinsnotaborted

#78 My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat

Image source: mildpandemic

#79 Kai Update-How It Started/How It’s Going

Image source: fropleyqk

#80 Kitten My Husband Found At Work

Image source: Biggie_Biggie_Biggie

#81 Neighbor’s Cat Has Alzheimers, Forgets That He Doesn’t Live Here

Image source: Apprehensive-Wave309

#82 My GF Of 7 Years Passed Away And All I Got Were These Lousy Cats

In all seriousness, my lovely girlfriend passed away a couple days into the new year after a battle with pneumonia and the complications that followed.

Her biggest pride and joy were her cats, Olive and Pearl (the black cat and the grey tabby, respectively).

Image source: esairbear

#83 I Almost K**led My Cat In The Dryer And I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Forgive Myself

He’s fine (I think). I caught it really quick THANK GOD. I always check the dryer when he’s around because it’s been a fear of mine. I didn’t even see him come in the laundry room and of course the one time I didn’t check, he was in there!!

Ugh I’m going to be up all night, making sure he’s really ok and also because the banging sound is haunting me.

PSA CHECK THE DRYER EVERY TIME!!!

Image source: Mimsay

#84 What’s The Photo You Show People When You Say “This Is My Cat”?

Image source: cheesecakecaramel

#85 My Family Makes Fun Of Him Because Of His Ears So Please Tell Him He’s The Cutest Patootie In The Whole World

Image source: dfrancesca

#86 Variety Pack Kittens

Image source: Ok_Valuable_9711

#87 These Siblings Cuddle Together All The Time, But Never In This Pose. Almost Walked By Without Even Noticing

Image source: JanneDeJong

#88 Made A New Friend At The Park

Image source: Pemulis_DMZ

#89 This Is Wilbert

Image source: M_furfur

#90 Locked Up This Little Felon Yesterday. Meet Gustave

Image source: dincarnate502

#91 Oatmeal Wanted To Go Outside So Badly But Did Not Want Me To Put Him Down When We Got Out

Image source: ahbeecelia

#92 Fun Fact: Meep’s Brain Is Made Up Of Squish…… That’s It…… Just Squish

Image source: Far_Lingonberry6055

#93 He’s Under House Arrest For Too Many Broken Hearts

Image source: PDSnowden

#94 Kitten Pile By A Restaurant

Image source: ConsciousNHES

#95 My Little Floof Grew Into A Big Floof

Image source: Trianchorgen

#96 Taking Her In For Criminal Negligence Of Diminutive Size

Image source: Relative-Box3796

#97 Just A Baby 🍼

Image source: lacybun

#98 Best Buds… Most Of The Time

Image source: sandi_reddit

#99 This Is Fat Boy Slim, She Came Out Of The Womb Double The Size Of All Of Her Siblings. She Has 24 Toes And Is Illegally Smol In Comparison To Other Cats But Illegally Large Compared To Her Smoller Siblings

Image source: livlaffloves

#100 You Move Your Meat, You Lose Your Seat

Image source: Ok-Computer-5379

#101 Violet Wants Everyone To Know That She Has The Cutest Ears Ever

Image source: harperking

#102 I Gave Stripes A Bath And Now She’s Round

Image source: Still-Mind-6811

#103 I Think Peach Has Gotten Too Big For This Sub, He’s Growing Up 🥺

Image source: Sea_Panic9863

#104 Im A Shelter Vet Tech, And Had A Sleepover At Work Due To Icy Weather Conditions In Texas

Image source: MegaNymphia

#105 I Can’t Get Over This Man And His Lil’ Toesies

Image source: IshiTonbo

#106 Adelaide Is All “Grown Up” At 1 Year Old And Only 4.7 Pounds

Image source: kat_a_tonic1983

#107 She Thinks She’s Queen Of The Savannah And She’s Right

Image source: bellarainyday

#108 I Was Offered An Accepted The Position Of Lead Kitten Tech. My First Order Of Business? Sending Every One Of These Sleepy Criminals To Prison

Image source: dazzleduck

#109 This Is A Cat. Trust Me, I Zoomed In

Image source: SuddenEnd9608

#110 Meep Glamour Shots ✨💅🏼

Image source: Far_Lingonberry6055

#111 I’m Biased, But I Think I Have The Most Beautiful Cat. Let’s See All Your Cat’s Glamor Shots

Image source: jtleedrums

#112 Boop Boop! It’s The Tail For Me

Image source: Hour-Network6928

#113 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And As I Was Leaving Saw This Baby Pop Out Of His Blanket Fort

Image source: MegaNymphia

#114 My Son Wanted To Take In This Little Guy After His Mother Abandoned Him

Image source: ToasterOvenLovin

#115 Look What I’ve Found In The Streets

Image source: UpsetCustomer5498

#116 Serafina, A Cat In A Finnish Shelter I Met While Traveling

Image source: thegreatwentphoto

#117 My Kitties Spent The First 4 Yrs Of Their Life In An Apartment That Received No Direct Sunlight. I’m So Happy I Was Able To Get Them Into A Place That Gets Loads Of Direct Sun. Makes Me So Happy To See Him So Happy 🥲

Image source: Aggressive_labeling

#118 Meet Appa!

Image source: CautiousFriendship34

#119 This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat

Image source: SoulDisruption

#120 The Face Of A Cat Who Totally Didn’t Bite Dad’s Ankle Two Seconds Ago

Image source: Shoddy-Cut9733

#121 Accidental Band Picture

Image source: kayleidoscopee

#122 Guys. This Is How I Found Them. I’m Not Crying. 🥹

Image source: kooriwi

#123 I Was In A Lawless City

Image source: YESimaMASSHOLE

#124 Cup Holder Kitten

Image source: deeleex

#125 Her Name Is Peewee, And She Is Super Small But Very Spirited

Image source: toothfairy222

#126 Miss Eggy Being Dramatic About Her Last Days In The Incubator

Image source: xladygodiva

#127 She Also Wanted To Play

Image source: The_gh0st_of_Jet

#128 Buddy Got Into The Snack Bag, Ask Me How I Know

Image source: SligPants

#129 This Cat Adopted 2 Hours Ago And I’m Already The Side Character In My Own House Hahaha

Image source: Outside_Eye_1763

#130 This Is My Cat. His Name Is Jim

Image source: sarotto

#131 First Cat Adopted From Our Shelter In 2025. Picasso!

Image source: sonia72quebec

#132 Bought This Furball Two Different Cat Houses And A Mattress. Still Chooses To Sleep In My Drawer

Image source: Lauris024

#133 Weather Is Good Today

Image source: reddit.com

#134 Someone Brought Their Well Behaved Cat To IKEA

Image source: _SWANS_CAN_BE_GAY_

#135 Came And Slept On Me

Image source: errtug

#136 Kitten Followed Me Home And Decided She Wants To Stay. Help Me Figure Out A Name For Her

Image source: SubjectTaken03

#137 Learning From The Masters

Image source: PreyToTheDemons

#138 Why Do These Weigh 1000lbs?

Image source: VirginRedditMod69

#139 Are His Legs Really Short Or Am I Tripping

Image source: Relative_Wave_102

