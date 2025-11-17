“Who Are Two Celebrities Who Look Alike?”: 30 People Provide Answers That Can’t Be Unseen

by

We have all probably had that somewhat awkward moment when we see an actor or actress on screen and we exclaim “Oh, I didn’t know that so and so was in this!” only to quickly realize that so and so really isn’t in what you happen to be watching. 

So one forward-thinking netizen posed a question to the internet, asking what two celebrities look so similar that people always get them mixed up. Examples poured forth from the internet, so get ready to perhaps be a bit confused as you scroll through, upvote the pairs that you absolutely get mixed up, and be sure to comment any similar examples you have encountered.

#1 Adele Dazeem And Idina Menzel

Image source: SocksOverBoots

#2 Woody Harrelson And Anna Gunn

Image source:  BroadlyValid

#3 Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice

Image source: lilpeach111

#4 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley

Kiera Knightley played Portman’s body double in The Phantom Menace. Like in the actual film, her character was Padme’s stand in.

Image source: 3oh41993

#5 Alan Tudyk And Anthony Rapp

Image source: DisneyVista

#6 Will Ferrell And Chad Smith!

Image source: _forum_mod

#7 Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Javier Bardem

Image source: vieniaida

#8 Josh Duhamel And Timothy Olyphant

Image source: MemoryOld7456

#9 Kathryn Hahn And Ana Gasteyer

Image source: GloriouslyGlittery

#10 Gary Busey And Nick Nolte

Image source: Flurb789

#11 Stanley Tucci And Mark Strong

Image source: drblah1

#12 Billy Zane And Arnold Vosloo

Image source: staffsargent

#13 Natalia Dyer And Timothee Chalamet

Image source: ProfBerry57

#14 Skeet Ulrich And Johnny Depp

Image source: twofedoras

#15 Malcom Mcdowell And Terrence Stamp

Image source: verbal7

#16 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green

Image source: New_Television_9125

#17 Margot Robbie And Emma Mackey

Image source: amateurreddituser117

#18 Isla Fisher And Amy Adams

Image source: gusto_g73

#19 Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel

Image source: Raynman90

#20 Thomas Jane And Aaron Eckhart

Image source: Will5682

#21 Julie Bowen And Elizabeth Banks

Image source: PreviousLife7051

#22 Samara Weaving And Margot Robbie

Image source: Lower_Can_9067

#23 Bryce Dallas Howard & Jessica Chastain

Image source: Content_Pool_1391

#24 Jenna Ortega And Camila Cabello

Image source: RaineDove

#25 Jesse Eisenberg And Andy Samberg

Image source: Primary-General1522

#26 Nathan Fillion And Jason Bateman

Image source: PapaShiz86

#27 Michael B Jordan And Nick Cannon

Image source: geeesskay

#28 Elijah Wood And Danielle Radcliffe

Image source: varthalon

#29 Ellen Pompeo And Renee Zellweger

Image source: missklo99

#30 Gerald Butler And Russel Crowe

Image source: Opening_Dingo2357

