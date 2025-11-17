“Who Are Two Celebrities Who Look Alike?”: 30 People Provide Answers That Can’t Be Unseen

We have all probably had that somewhat awkward moment when we see an actor or actress on screen and we exclaim “Oh, I didn’t know that so and so was in this!” only to quickly realize that so and so really isn’t in what you happen to be watching.
So one forward-thinking netizen posed a question to the internet, asking what two celebrities look so similar that people always get them mixed up. Examples poured forth from the internet, so get ready to perhaps be a bit confused as you scroll through, upvote the pairs that you absolutely get mixed up, and be sure to comment any similar examples you have encountered.
#1 Adele Dazeem And Idina Menzel
Image source: SocksOverBoots
#2 Woody Harrelson And Anna Gunn
Image source: BroadlyValid
#3 Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice
Image source: lilpeach111
#4 Natalie Portman And Keira Knightley
Kiera Knightley played Portman’s body double in The Phantom Menace. Like in the actual film, her character was Padme’s stand in.
Image source: 3oh41993
#5 Alan Tudyk And Anthony Rapp
Image source: DisneyVista
#6 Will Ferrell And Chad Smith!
Image source: _forum_mod
#7 Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Javier Bardem
Image source: vieniaida
#8 Josh Duhamel And Timothy Olyphant
Image source: MemoryOld7456
#9 Kathryn Hahn And Ana Gasteyer
Image source: GloriouslyGlittery
#10 Gary Busey And Nick Nolte
Image source: Flurb789
#11 Stanley Tucci And Mark Strong
Image source: drblah1
#12 Billy Zane And Arnold Vosloo
Image source: staffsargent
#13 Natalia Dyer And Timothee Chalamet
Image source: ProfBerry57
#14 Skeet Ulrich And Johnny Depp
Image source: twofedoras
#15 Malcom Mcdowell And Terrence Stamp
Image source: verbal7
#16 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green
Image source: New_Television_9125
#17 Margot Robbie And Emma Mackey
Image source: amateurreddituser117
#18 Isla Fisher And Amy Adams
Image source: gusto_g73
#19 Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel
Image source: Raynman90
#20 Thomas Jane And Aaron Eckhart
Image source: Will5682
#21 Julie Bowen And Elizabeth Banks
Image source: PreviousLife7051
#22 Samara Weaving And Margot Robbie
Image source: Lower_Can_9067
#23 Bryce Dallas Howard & Jessica Chastain
Image source: Content_Pool_1391
#24 Jenna Ortega And Camila Cabello
Image source: RaineDove
#25 Jesse Eisenberg And Andy Samberg
Image source: Primary-General1522
#26 Nathan Fillion And Jason Bateman
Image source: PapaShiz86
#27 Michael B Jordan And Nick Cannon
Image source: geeesskay
#28 Elijah Wood And Danielle Radcliffe
Image source: varthalon
#29 Ellen Pompeo And Renee Zellweger
Image source: missklo99
#30 Gerald Butler And Russel Crowe
Image source: Opening_Dingo2357
